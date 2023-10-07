Highlights Jude Bellingham has been in sensational form for Real Madrid, scoring goals and establishing himself as a key player.

Jude Bellingham was serenaded by the Real Madrid home crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu after putting in a sensational performance against Osasuna. The 20-year-old scored twice in their 4-0 win to help send Los Blancos top of La Liga, equalling a record set by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bellingham has been on fire for his new club ever since he completed his £88.5m move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, looking like more of a bargain with every game that passes. He has scored goals for fun under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti and has already established himself as a key player for Madrid.

Prior to the match on Saturday, he had found the back of the net eight times in nine games for the Spanish giants, an incredible record in itself. That included a spectacular solo goal against Napoli on Tuesday evening where he danced through several players before finishing superbly.

Bellingham scores twice in Osasuna victory

And the midfielder continued his hot streak in his most recent game in the Spanish top flight, taking two chances exceptionally well. His first came just eight minutes into the game, with a superb team move ending with Dani Carvajal laying the ball off for Bellingham, who finished with aplomb.

He was even more involved for his second of the match. In the 53rd minute, he drifted past the Osasuna midfield before exchanging passes with Federico Valverde and then putting the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs. Outstanding work from the Englishman, who celebrated by pointing to the Madrid faithful who were ecstatic with his efforts.

Bellingham serenaded with Beatles classic as he equals Ronaldo record

Two goals on Saturday afternoon took Bellingham’s tally to 10 from 10 games, which is an absolutely astonishing record. By scoring twice, he became the first player to hit 10 from 10 since Ronaldo when he joined Madrid in 2009.

That feat is even more impressive when you factor in that Bellingham is doing all this from midfield. And to show how much his efforts are appreciated by his new supporters, footage then emerged after the game of the home crowd belting out a British classic by the Beatles, ‘Hey Jude.’

The video helps to show that Bellingham has wasted little time becoming a fan-favourite in Spain. Check it out for yourselves below. It’s staggering to think he has done all this already at such a young age.

Video: Bernabeu serenade Bellingham

What next for Bellingham and Madrid?

Victory for Real puts them on 24 points at the top of La Liga, two ahead of Girona and four ahead of Barcelona, who have a game in hand. It means that they are guaranteed to be top of the table heading into the international break.

La Liga Table Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Goal difference Points 1. Real Madrid 9 8 0 1 14 24 2. Girona 9 7 1 1 8 22 3. Barcelona 8 6 2 0 11 20

Bellingham’s focus will now switch to the upcoming matches with England. The Three Lions are set to face Australia on Friday 13th October, before then facing Italy on Tuesday 17th October.

Madrid are back in action against Sevilla on Saturday 21st October. Los Nervionenses are currently 16th, so that match should pose few problems for Madrid given their impressive form.