Highlights After Jude Bellingham won the Champions League, he spoke to Thierry Henry and the CBS team, firing back at the critics.

His fiery response has gone viral on social media and he had to apologise for swearing on-air.

An emotional Bellingham described the Champions League win as the best night of his life and acknowledged his family's support.

After winning his first-ever Champions League title with Real Madrid after a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund, the former's star man Jude Bellingham shocked the CBS Sports crew by swearing during his post-match interview, suggesting he ‘couldn’t give a s***’ about what people say’.

The boy from Stourbridge, widely considered as one of the leading contenders for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, has enjoyed a stellar debut year for Los Blancos, winning the La Liga and adding Europe’s top tier competition to his CV would have been the icing on the cake.

Related 5 Things You Might Have Missed From the Champions League Final Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium - here are five things you might have missed from the clash.

Bellingham would be the first to admit that he did not enjoy his finest night at Wembley, but goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr, with the latter assisted by the 20-year-old in question, ensured that Real Madrid took home a record-extending 15th Champions League crown.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carlo Ancelotti has now won more Champions League titles than any other manager (5) - two with AC Milan (02/03, 06/07) and three with Real Madrid (13/14, 21/22, 23/24).

Bellingham Goes Viral for Swearing on Live TV

Englishman responded to critics

Close

In the wake of the jubilant victory, Bellingham spoke to the CBS Sports team and was quizzed by former Arsenal icon Thierry Henry about his increase in defensive work, particularly against Dortmund, thanks to Edin Terzic’s well-rehearsed game plan of utilising Emre Can as a makeshift centre-back.

“I was always talk about what everyone talks about: the player that you are, the assists, the goals. But recently, I’ve seen you defending a lot for the team, and you had to do it today because of what they did with Emre Can coming between the two centre-backs and releasing the full-back going on.

As one of the best strikers in Premier League history, Henry understands full well what it’s like to sometimes reduce your offensive work to be a team player - and he asked Bellingham to tell the people watching how much off-the-ball running he does.

The Frenchman said: “You had to defend a lot in the first half for Vinicius and you couldn’t be where you’re supposed to be. Can you tell people how much you do well for the team? Also off the ball, because people don’t often see that.”

Related Bellingham's Stats From Debut Real Madrid Season vs Zinedine Zidane's Zinedine Zidane had a debut season to remember with Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham is having one too.

Sporting a wry smile across his face, the Birmingham City graduate answered perfectly by insisting he ‘couldn’t give a s***’ about what people have to say, which elicited a round of laughs from Henry and Co. He then went on to apologise for swearing on air but his response to the criticism has since gone viral on social media.

“I couldn’t give a s*** really what people say.”

“He sounds like he’s perfect for this show. He’s going to get in more trouble than me.” said Henry’s co-panelist Jamie Carragher. You can watch the full exchange between Bellingham and the CBS team below:

Bellingham: This Is the Best Night of My Life

Youngster gave emotional post-match interview

Bellingham’s dreams have now come true. Just like many of his age, winning the Champions League is on the bucket list, though many are able to tick it off. In his post-match interview with TNT Sports, the Englishman was on the verge of tears as he spoke about what winning the showpiece tournament meant to him. He said:

"I've always dreamed of playing in these games. You go through life and there are so many people who say you can't do things and days like today just remind you why [you do it]." I was alright until I saw my mum and dad’s faces there. I am trying to be a role model for my brother. This is the best night of my life. I am so grateful.”

Ending the campaign as his side’s highest goalscorer with 23 in all competitions, Bellingham enters Euro 2024 on top form. With many England aficionados eagerly wanting the Three Lions wanting to see glory return home, the Real Madrid wonderkid will be central to that.