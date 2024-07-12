Highlights Jude Bellingham is the leading candidate to win the Ballon d'Or.

The 21-year-old won the Champions League & LaLiga with Real Madrid and could clinch the Euros with England.

Teammate Vinicius Junior is the other favourite having scored in the UCL final at Wembley.

The stage for the Euro 2024 final is officially set. Thanks to heroics from Ollie Watkins that saw England prevail over the Netherlands, and a wonder goal from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal for Spain versus France, a country looking to end 58 years of hurt will lock horns with a nation bidding to become the most successful side in European Championship history.

While continental glory will be on everyone's minds come Sunday, another accolade could be heading in the direction of England superstar Jude Bellingham, who may benefit from the early tournament exits of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, as the Birmingham-born midfielder moves the top of the favourites for the coveted Ballon d'Or.

The 21-year-old has been in sensational form for club and country, having scored 23 times as Madrid won the Champions League and La Liga in his debut season. Such a successful campaign for club may be matched by a so-far-successful campaign for country, with England making their way into consecutive Euro 2024 finals, and their first ever major tournament final on foreign soil. If England can defeat favourites Spain on Sunday night, there may be little preventing Bellingham from becoming England's first Ballon d'Or winner since Michael Owen in 2001.

Bellingham the Favourite For Ballon d'Or

The Englishman has been fantastic this season

As the bell started to chime on England's apparent demise at Euro 2024, the seconds ticking down to a round of 16 departure to Slovakia. Hope seemed lost as the Three Lions continue with their lethargic, insipid group stage performances.

That was, of course, until Jude Bellingham provided a moment of pure genius with 30 seconds remaining, producing an injury time bicycle kick to keep England's slim hope of progression alive. Captain Harry Kane then completed the turnaround in extra-time.

These clutch moments are exactly what Bellingham is known for, taking control and writing his own script. His presentation of the Ballon d'Or at some point in his career now looks more likely following a remarkable campaign with Real Madrid.

Bellingham now finds himself one battle away from what might come to pass as being the greatest season from any English player in history, with La Liga secured and the Champions League in the bag. England’s first-ever European Championship trophy? That would secure single-season immortality.

You may well have to go all the way back to the likes of Alfredo di Stefano to find a Real Madrid man that made an instant impact like Bellingham. And that is quite the claim, given Real's knack for securing "Galactico" signings including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

Bellingham ended the 23/24 campaign as the club's top scorer, bagging the same amount of goals as Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, and was heralded the La Liga Player of the Year, after a season in which he scored injury-time match-winners home and away in the El Clasico – something neither Messi nor Ronaldo accomplished.

Jude Bellingham's 2023-24 LaLiga Statistics Appearances 28 Goals 19 Assists 6 Progressive Passes Per 90 Minutes 7.22 Match Winning Goals 6

Early Euro & Copa America Exits Boosts Bellingham's Chances

Mbappe and Vinicius bowed out before the final in Germany and the USA

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe represent the two main competitors in the way of Jude Bellingham's pursuit of the Ballon d'Or. But perhaps their performances at Euro 2024 and Copa America this summer could give Bellingham a shot at glory.

Vinicius latched on to Bellingham's pass before scoring in the Champions League final and came alive when it mattered most in the UCL, putting in superb displays against Manchester City and Bayern Munich. Following the final at Wembley, Bellingham spoke of Vinicius' chance of winning the Ballon d'Or:

“I always felt that those awards were like for strikers and wingers, the flashy players. I know I can entertain the crowd but no one can do it like Vini. When he is at his best, he’s the best player in the world.”

However, Vinicius' Copa America campaign didn't go to plan after Brazil's disappointing quarter-final exit, with the forward suspended for the penalty defeat to Uruguay. He managed to find the net twice against Paraguay in Brazil's only win in North America this summer, but has not shone on the international stage.Mbappe, meanwhile, would do well to pick up his first ever Ballon d'Or this season, which is an accolade that seems a matter of when, rather than if, he will pick one up in his career.

But his summer has not gone as intended, and his achievements with PSG, impressive as they may be, are unlikely to sway the opinion of the world into believing Mbappe, Real Madrid's latest big-name arrival, is worthy of the Golden Ball on this occasion.

He secured the Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France in his final appearance, but his dreams of winning the big one with PSG were scuppered at the hands of Borussia Dortmund, with Mbappe failing to find the net on either leg, which will have damaged his hopes.

The opportunity to captain France to a potential Euro victory may have returned the ball to his court, but Les Blues did not look spirited as they were eliminated by Spain in the final four. Mbappe was not at his brilliant best in Germany, scoring just once, from the penalty spot against Poland. For Bellingham, the opportunity to bring football home will be the main aim in Berlin, but if he is to succeed in that regard, then the biggest individual prize in football will be his to claim freely.

Jude Bellingham's Euro 2024 Statistics Appearances 6 Goals 2 Passes Into the Attacking Third 29

Statistics Courtesy of FBREF and UEFA. Correct as of 11.07.24