Jurgen Klopp has finally responded to the news that Liverpool have ended their interest in Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Despite what seems to be an 18-month pursuit of the English starboy, with huge interest from the Premier League club throughout the whole time with transfer rumour after transfer rumour, Bellingham doesn't look set to join Liverpool at all anymore.

During this morning's press conference, the Liverpool manager had this to say on the matter: "We are not children, ask a five-year-old what they want for Christmas, and they tell you a Ferrari, you wouldn't say that's a good idea."

Video: Klopp responds to Liverpool ending interest in Bellingham

This finally looks to indicate the pursuit of Bellingham is over, leaving Liverpool still in need of reinforcements to fix what has been a poor midfield showing from the club so far this season, showing a severe lack of depth and players not fitted to the club's system.

Fabinho, Naby Keita, Thiago, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Harvey Elliott aren't exactly the ideal options for a Klopp side, so we shouldn't be surprised if they went all out for a few new midfielders for next season, but clearly Bellingham won't be one of them.

What is next for Jude Bellingham?

Bellingham's future still remains in question with whether he will remain a Dortmund player or move elsewhere in the summer to a side like Real Madrid or a club of that magnitude.

So far this year the midfielder has registered 10 goals and seven assists, meaning 17 goal contributions throughout after stellar performances at the Qatar World Cup and consistently high-level performances in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool's woes this season

For Liverpool, meanwhile, they currently sit eighth in the Premier League, way off where fans of the club or watchers of the sport would have guessed, sat 12 points off of the top four with Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle, and Manchester United all leading the race for Champions League football.

There's a real David vs Goliath clash at the summit, with unlikely league leaders Arsenal placing in first ahead of City heading into the home stretch of the season.