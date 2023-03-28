Liverpool shouldn't be ruled out of the race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old is one of the brightest talents in European football at the moment and he's attracting the interest of some of the biggest clubs on the planet.

Liverpool transfer news - Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund are set to demand £110m to allow Bellingham to leave the club at the end of the season, according to The Telegraph.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Bellingham remains Liverpool's priority during the summer transfer window.

It's understood, however, that Manchester City and Real Madrid are ahead in the race to sign the England international due to their superior financial power.

Following England's recent victory over Ukraine, Bellingham revealed that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is a player he's looked up to when trying to develop himself as a midfielder. He said: "The things that Stevie could do in terms of the teams he played in, the way he could carry a team, the way he could kind of single-handedly win a game, he could do everything as a midfielder. I’ve definitely said it multiple times I’ve looked up to you so it’s a pleasure to be stood here."

What has Taylor said about Bellingham?

Taylor has suggested that other clubs have the financial advantage over Liverpool, but the Merseyside club shouldn't be ruled out of the race just yet.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Obviously, the other clubs will hold a financial advantage over Liverpool, particularly if they get in the Champions League. I think Liverpool's hopes rest with Bellingham actually deciding that Liverpool's the best club for him. So, I wouldn't rule them out just yet, but again, Matheus Nunes, Moises Caicedo, those kind of alternatives would be fine options."

How has Bellingham performed this season?

Although Bellingham has impressed in the Bundesliga with Dortmund, his performances in the Champions League have shown the level he is at. The young midfielder has an average Sofascore rating of 7.23 in the competition, scoring four goals and providing an assist.

Bellingham has also managed eight goals and assists in the league, as per FBref.

The former Birmingham City star has played in England before, but he's yet to prove himself in the Premier League, so a move to a top flight club would be exciting to see for neutral football fans.