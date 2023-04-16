Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be frustrated with the Jude Bellingham transfer saga, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young midfielder is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in world football, but Liverpool now look set to miss out on him.

Transfer news - Jude Bellingham

Bellingham is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bellingham was a priority for Liverpool at the end of the season, but that situation appears to have changed now.

The Times, along with multiple other outlets, is now reporting that the Merseyside club have ended their pursuit of Bellingham, with the price tag looking set to be too high.

The Guardian have claimed that Bellingham could cost £135m to any interested club.

The report claims that Liverpool have multiple other areas they need to address this summer, so spending such a vast amount on one player wouldn't make too much sense.

It's now understood that it could be Manchester City and Real Madrid in a two-horse race to secure the signature of the England international.

It's a pretty devastating blow for Liverpool fans, but it could be a smart move in the long run, with one midfield signing unlikely to solve all the issues they currently have.

What has O'Rourke said about Bellingham?

O'Rourke has suggested that Klopp will be frustrated with how this situation has played out, but it's a bit of an unrealistic signing if they need to rebuild.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He'll be frustrated, Klopp. I think any top manager would love to have Bellingham in their side and to be able to work with the young England international as well.

"But, I think being realistic, he probably knew that Liverpool right now need more than one player for the rebuilding. They probably can't afford to be spending over £100m on one player this season. Bellingham is going to cost in excess of that."

Who could Liverpool target instead?

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has listed Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, Nicolo Barella, Ryan Gravenberch, and Matheus Nunes as players currently on Liverpool's shortlist as alternatives to Bellingham.

A report from Football Insider has also claimed that the Reds have been scouting Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

After potentially missing out on Bellingham, you'd imagine Klopp and his recruitment team will be extensively searching the market to try and find multiple suitable midfielders, so don't be surprised to see plenty of names linked over the next few months.