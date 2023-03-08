Footage of Jude Bellingham in an angry confrontation with Chelsea players has emerged following Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

The Champions League last-16 match was hotly contested, and The Blues came out victorious, but it was not without its controversy.

Bellingham appeared to angrily single out Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella, however, was apprehended by the Chelsea players as he attempted to confront him. Bellingham was then recorded throwing his water bottle down in rage before shoving a television camera away with force.

Video: Jude Bellingham livid at full-time

Chelsea 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund came into the game in scintillating form, winning their previous 11 matches in all competitions. Chelsea, on the other hand, have been malfunctioning since Graham Potter’s appointment. It seemed unlikely that they would overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Germany.

However, Chelsea played with fight and vigour, much to Dortmund’s dismay.

Bellingham was again in the spotlight, visibly frustrated at the nature of Chelsea’s second goal. After Marius Wolf was adjudged to have handled in the area, Kai Havertz’s penalty came back off the post. However, it was retaken after VAR ruled that Dortmund had encroached. The German made no mistake with the retake, but it sparked furious protestations from the Dortmund players, Bellingham in particular.

Where will Jude Bellingham go if he leaves Dortmund?

The teenager is one of the hottest prospects in world football, but was largely uninfluential last night against a dogged Chelsea defence.

He is likely to be subject to a huge transfer scrap in the summer, with Real Madrid and Liverpool tipped as the favourites to win his signature.

With Dortmund now out of the Champions League, a move away looks inevitable. The German club is renowned for developing top talents before commanding huge fees for their starlets.

Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, and Ousmane Dembele are examples of Dortmund’s interminable cycle of sold talents and Bellingham looks to be the latest to leave in the summer.

Following their victory, Chelsea will look to build from what was a fantastic performance and result. The performances of Reece James and Ben Chilwell in their respective wing-back roles were excellent, and the team gave a promising glimpse as to what Graham Potter can offer to a patient fan base.

After winning the competition in 2021, Chelsea will hope to repeat their triumph this year as they become the first English team to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Tottenham play tonight and must overturn a 1-0 deficit against AC Milan, whereas Manchester City will welcome RB Leipzig to the Etihad following a 1-1 first leg draw in Germany. Liverpool, meanwhile, face a mammoth task to reach the quarter-finals as they go to the Bernabeu trailing 5-2 after the first leg.