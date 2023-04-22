Manchester City signing Jude Bellingham would be a 'scary prospect' for the rest of the Premier League, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old is one of the most in-demand players in Europe at the moment.

Manchester City news - Jude Bellingham

Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund this summer, with the Bundesliga club set to demand in the region of £130m, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The report also claims that Liverpool have cooled their interest due to the excessive price tag Dortmund have placed on Bellingham's head.

This could give Man City a bigger chance of winning the race, with journalist Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT that the Manchester club are in a strong position to sign Bellingham in the summer transfer window.

Pep Guardiola already has a sensational midfield to work with, but there are doubts about the future of Ilkay Gundogan.

The German international is out of contract at the end of the season, and he recently revealed that nothing had been decided.

He said: "There are talks, there are talks in the background. That's normal with a couple of months left. There's nothing decided yet, not from my side, not from the club's side -- the talks, they continue. If there's a decision at one point then you guys [in the media] will be the first ones to know."

What has O'Rourke said about Bellingham?

O'Rourke has suggested that Bellingham signing for Man City would be a scary prospect for the rest of the Premier League.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's a really scary prospect for the Premier League and for the rest of Europe if they can get Bellingham in that team as well. It just makes them even more formidable I think, if they can get Bellingham into that midfield to link up with Erling Haaland again as well.

"A real exciting prospect for Man City if they can convince Bellingham to leave Dortmund for the Etihad. Bellingham is one of the best young players in the world and I think he's only going to get better and better as well.

"If Man City can win the race for his signature, then maybe start praying for the rest of the Premier League."

How has Bellingham performed this season?

Amongst his positional peers over the last year, Bellingham ranks in the top 5% of players for successful take-ons, touches in the attacking penalty area, carries into the penalty area, and goal-creating actions, as per FBref.

Bellingham is the highest-ranked Dortmund player according to Sofascore ratings, which is an impressive achievement for a 19-year-old.

The England international isn't just one of the most complete young players in the world, but one of the most complete players of any age.