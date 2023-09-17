Highlights Manchester United missed out on signing Jude Bellingham when he was only 16, and they likely regret it now as he has become an elite-level player at a young age.

Bellingham's decision to join Borussia Dortmund instead of Manchester United was based on wanting to ensure his next move was the right one for his development, rather than jumping at the first opportunity or the most glamorous one.

Bellingham has the potential to become the best player of his generation and even win a Ballon d'Or, as his rise in the football world has been rapid and he's only just entered his twenties.

Manchester United were exploring a deal to sign Jude Bellingham when he was just 16 years old, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided GIVEMESPORT with the details on why a move wasn't completed.

Erik ten Hag would undoubtedly be desperate to have Bellingham in his side.

Bellingham started his career at Birmingham City and came through their academy before playing for the first team. It wasn't long before European clubs started sniffing, and eventually, at the age of 17, Bellingham signed for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

The England international has quickly become one of, if not the most exciting young players in world football. Bellingham has most recently signed for Real Madrid, and the 20-year-old didn't need time to settle into a new country. The former Dortmund midfielder has scored five goals in four games already in La Liga this season, as per FotMob.

At a young age, Bellingham undoubtedly had some of the biggest clubs around the world taking a look at him, with Manchester United rumoured to be one of them. The Real Madrid midfielder will certainly have no regrets with the path he has taken, considering how well his career has gone so far.

In hindsight, Man Utd regret not signing Bellingham - Ben Jacobs

You'd do well to find a club who are willing to turn down Bellingham. Despite being just 20 years old, there's every chance that he comfortably walks into any side in world football, including the likes of Manchester City. Realistically, it's proven by how much of an impact he's making at Real Madrid.

Jacobs has gone into detail about United's pursuit of Bellingham when he was just 16 and earning £145-a-week. Jacobs, of course, believes United will be regretting not pushing through with a move for the young midfielder, but a deal wasn't so simple at the time.

"When Manchester United looked at Bellingham for around £30m at the age of 16, it was not an easy deal, and it was a very different deal to now. So it is easy to look at hindsight and say they had an opportunity, they don't have the player. Of course, in hindsight they regret it, because Jude Bellingham is an elite level player at a young age, who could easily be a future Ballon d'Or winner. But back then, when he was 16 and at Birmingham, first of all, he was two years further back in the development, and second of all, the decision to agree upon a deal was more based upon the player wanting to not move too early anywhere, and wanting to ensure that his next move was the right one for his development. So the Bellingham camp were keen to take their time and not just, either jump at the first opportunity, or jump at the most glamorous opportunity. And back then believe it or not, although remember, he was only 16 So it shouldn't come as a huge surprise, he was only on £145-a-week, and it was at a stage of his career where he was about to sign his first professional contract. And when you do that, at that age, it's less about the money and it's more about the player camp developing a relationship with the family, showing a clear pathway, the player not wanting to move too soon."

Will Bellingham go on to win a Ballon d'Or?

In an era where Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo aren't dominating, Bellingham has every chance of becoming the best player of his generation. His rise so far has been astronomical, and considering he's only just left his teenage years, the sky really is the limit for the Stourbridge-born star.

Jude Bellingham's League Career Stats Season Clubs Appearances Goals Assists Average Match Rating 2019/2020 Birmingham 32 4 2 6.78 2020/2021 Dortmund 19 1 3 6.71 2021/2022 Dortmund 32 3 8 7.12 2022/2023 Dortmund 30 8 4 7.58 2023/2024 Real Madrid 4 5 1 8.26 All statistics via WhoScored

Most elite-level clubs will regret not signing Bellingham when he was available for what now seems like a bargain price, but it's easy to assess this situation a few years down the line with the benefit of hindsight.