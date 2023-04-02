Manchester United's potential investor Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani would like to sign 'marquee names' such as Jude Bellingham, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old is one of the most highly sought after players in world football at the moment.

Transfer news - Jude Bellingham

Bellingham, who is valued at around £106m by Transfermarkt, is being targeted by Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Liverpool, according to The Athletic, with the former two leading the race.

Despite reports claiming that Liverpool may find it difficult to win the race to secure Bellingham's signature, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has insisted we can't rule the Merseyside club out. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Obviously, the other clubs will hold a financial advantage over Liverpool, particularly if they get in the Champions League. I think Liverpool's hopes rest with Bellingham actually deciding that Liverpool's the best club for him. So, I wouldn't rule them out just yet, but again, Matheus Nunes, Moises Caicedo, those kind of alternatives would be fine options."

One club who could enter the race is Manchester United, especially if Sheikh Jassim completes a takeover of the club.

What has Jacobs said about Sheikh Jassim and Bellingham?

Jacobs has suggested that Sheikh Jassim is keen to invest in United at every level and he wants to bring in big names, including Bellingham.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Sheikh Jassim is intent upon investing in the club at every level, including on the football side. And of course, any new owner will want to be in the conversation for marquee names like Bellingham. But in essence, whatever happens with the United ownership situation, the budget will be most significantly defined by whether they do or don't qualify for Champions League football."

Why is Bellingham attracting so much interest?

To play with such maturity and show leadership at such a young age is very difficult, but Bellingham has shown plenty of both.

Despite being knocked out by Chelsea, Bellingham averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.38 throughout the Champions League this season.

The England international also averaged a rating of 7.34 throughout the World Cup in Qatar, which shows how much of a big-game player he can be, despite being just 19 years old.

The fact Bellingham is producing such a high level of performance before leaving his teenage years is crazy, and it's scary to think where he could be in a few years.