Real Madrid have it all to do if they are to retain their Champions League title after they were thrashed by Arsenal in their quarter-final first leg on Tuesday evening. Los Blancos haven't been at their best this season but would have fancied their chances going into the match at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side were brushed aside as the Gunners ran out comfortable 3-0 winners. Declan Rice scored two exquisite free-kicks and Mikel Merino also found himself on the scoresheet as the north London outfit recorded a historic victory.

Jude Bellingham endured a tough night. He played the full 90 minutes but failed to make his mark on the match, with the Spanish media not too impressed with his performance. He spoke out after the match and his comments are being widely shared on social media.

Jude Bellingham's Interview After Real Madrid 3-0 Arsenal

He was very complimentary of the Gunners

Bellingham spoke honestly in his interview after the match, saying Real Madrid were far from their best and that Arsenal were 'brilliant'. Despite the disappointment, he is not giving up on the tie and still believes his side can emerge victorious.

"We’re disappointed, really, more so in ourselves. There’s nothing external we can draw on, we’ve got to look at ourselves.

"It’s a similar thing that’s happened all season when we’ve dropped points, and it’s happened again tonight on a larger scale. We’re going to have to address it. We’re going to need something special to turn it around, but special things can happen in football. If there’s one place where it can, it’s at ours.

"They were brilliant. Besides the free-kicks, which are very rare to score, they had a load more chances that they could have punished us with. We have to be honest, be humble, take our medicine.

"Anything can happen in the return. Anything is possible. History has proven it. We’ve scored a lot of goals in games before. It’s not within the mentality of this club to give up and roll over.

"We’ll need the fans and give them something to grasp onto, because something like that, they can’t get behind. At home, we’re going to have to show a much better reaction if we want something special to happen."

Bellingham is being praised by football fans for his honest and classy interview. One Arsenal fan wrote: "Very likeable, I wish you the best except for next week", while another said: "Dunno how people can hate him, giving Arsenal their credit humble in defeat."

A fan of the Gunners stated: "So well spoken and correct analysis of the game along with elite ability, why’s he’s one of the best in the world" while an England fan said: "What a guy. England we are so lucky to have him."

Bellingham will look to have much more of an impact in the return leg, which takes place on Wednesday April 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu.