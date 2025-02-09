It’s simple, Jude Bellingham has the footballing word in his grasp as one of the most recognisable players on planet earth. A star for both club and country, the sky is his limit – but which three forgotten Premier League players did he label as his heroes?

Emerging as a sought-after talent in Birmingham City’s academy, Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund took a punt on the fresh-faced teenager in 2020; he went on to notch 24 goals and 15 assists in 132 outings for Die Schwarzgelben.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In February 2023, aged 19 years 235 days, Bellingham became the youngest player in the long and storied history of the Bundesliga to reach 50 wins.

A new chapter was written in the 21-year-old’s ever-flourishing book when he joined Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid in the summer of 2023. Commonly viewed as one of the best British players to play abroad, Bellingham is also instrumental for England.

His inaugural campaign in the fabled white of Los Blancos, when he accrued 23 strikes and an additional 13 assists, was nothing short of remarkable and while 2024/25 started slower, his influence has remained among the star-studded names.

Jude Bellingham – Senior Career Statistics Club/Country Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Borussia Dortmund 132 24 25 31/1 Real Madrid 74 33 23 16/1 Birmingham City 44 4 2 7/0 England 40 6 9 6/0

'I got more into it, dad was the most important'