It’s simple, Jude Bellingham has the footballing word in his grasp as one of the most recognisable players on planet earth. A star for both club and country, the sky is his limit – but which three forgotten Premier League players did he label as his heroes?

Emerging as a sought-after talent in Birmingham City’s academy, Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund took a punt on the fresh-faced teenager in 2020; he went on to notch 24 goals and 15 assists in 132 outings for Die Schwarzgelben.

A new chapter was written in the 21-year-old’s ever-flourishing book when he joined Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid in the summer of 2023. Commonly viewed as one of the best British players to play abroad, Bellingham is also instrumental for England.

His inaugural campaign in the fabled white of Los Blancos, when he accrued 23 strikes and an additional 13 assists, was nothing short of remarkable and while 2024/25 started slower, his influence has remained among the star-studded names.

Jude Bellingham – Senior Career Statistics

Club/Country

Games

Goals

Assists

Yellow/Red Cards

Borussia Dortmund

132

24

25

31/1

Real Madrid

74

33

23

16/1

Birmingham City

44

4

2

7/0

England

40

6

9

6/0

Bellingham Picks Shock Trio as His Footballing Heroes

'I got more into it, dad was the most important'