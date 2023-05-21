Jude Bellingham appears to be closing in on a move to Real Madrid.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder's future has been a talking point for some time.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid were among the countless clubs believed to be vying for his signature.

And reports have stated that the latter are close to winning the race for his signature.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier in May that Bellingham has agreed personal terms with the Spanish giants.

Romano revealed last week that Real Madrid are preparing an offer to sign Bellingham but it is not believed to be an issue.

Jude Bellingham named his dream club in his youth

Ahead of his proposed big money move to Real Madrid, someone who went to primary school with Bellingham has posted his leavers yearbook entry.

Interestingly, in the yearbook, Bellingham named his dream club.

And it's not Real Madrid. In fact, it's their fierce rivals...

Answering the question: "When I grow up, I want to be...", Bellingham wrote: "A professional footballer for Barcelona and England".

It appears Bellingham's dream club has changed in the past decade...

Barcelona would no doubt have been interested in Bellingham but, due to financial constraints, would never have had a chance of signing him this summer.

Bellingham did manage to achieve his dream of playing for England when he made his Three Lions debut in 2020.

He was just 17 years old at the time, roughly six years after he left Hagley Primary School in the west Midlands.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JUNE 14: Jude Bellingham of England during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Hungary at Molineux on June 14, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The yearbook also reveals that Bellingham enjoys movies with Adam Sandler and that his greatest achievement at school was helping their football team to the national finals.

He noted that talking too much was a bad habit of his, while he also wrote his dream was having a football tour with David Beckham.

TikTok user hheieiwj72628 posted the yearbook on their page. It also features pictures of a young Bellingham and a self-portrait that he presumably drew.

Hagley Primary School's caretaker, Mark Williams, recognised his talent at a young age.

“You could tell then he was quite a good little footballer and he was destined to be," he told the Independent in 2022.

“He did seem to do that more than any other child [ask me to get the ball down from the roof]. It became a joke. Every day the ladders were out. I kept them on standby because of that reason.”

He added: “He was a very pleasant lad. He always asked you to get the ball down nicely.”