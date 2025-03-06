Jude Bellingham is revered as one of the best midfielders in world football and has become a superstar following his move to Real Madrid in 2023.

At the time, he had the pick of any club he desired but opted to join Carlo Ancelotti's side in Spain, and he hasn't looked back since. Capturing three trophies in his first year, it couldn't have been a better start, and he nearly added the European Championships to his trophy tally as well in 2024, losing out in the final.

While the old guard has since moved out of midfield, the new age of Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni look set to dominate in midfield for years to come and the former Borussia Dortmund star is the diamond in their engine room.

Despite not netting as frequently this season, Bellingham has still enjoyed a strong personal campaign with 11 goals and 11 assists in all competitions and remains on course to challenge for three more trophies after already bagging the Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup earlier this season. There's also the 2025 Club World Cup to contest, making this a potentially fruitful trophy-laden period for Bellingham and co.

Jude Bellingham Hails Real Madrid Duo as Greatest Teammates

He played with both players after arriving in 2023

Speaking in 2024, Bellingham revealed his answer as part of a fan Q&A with Topps UK, claiming that the pair 'play a different game' to everyone else.

"You can never really win this question, can you?" he began. "I've played with a lot of really good players at Dortmund and with England as well, but I think probably Toni Kroos or Luka Modric - one of those two.

"They play a different game to everyone else. They are just 10 steps ahead of everyone all the time."

Bellingham only managed one season with Kroos before he decided to retire after a long and distinguished career. However, the pair shared a special campaign, with the German's midfield generalship allowing the Englishman to thrive in a more advanced position as he managed 23 goals and 13 assists, winning La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup.

In terms of Modric, he took on a squad player role after Bellingham's addition, starting just 21 games across their European and league campaigns but still totalling 47 appearances overall, mostly coming off the bench. Now 39, and in the final year of his deal with the club, he has featured more regularly, nearly eclipsing his total appearances from last season before March.

Given his age and contract, it is likely that this will be his final season playing alongside Bellingham. The pair are locked in a battle to retain the league title, are among the favourites to retain their European trophy and have the Spanish Cup semi-final second leg to contend with. It means Modric could bow out similarly to former teammate Kroos and leave the club after winning multiple trophies should Madrid be able to get over the line.