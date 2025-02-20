Following Real Madrid’s resounding 3-1 triumph over Manchester City in the Champions League play-off round second leg on Wednesday night, Jude Bellingham lifted the lid on his most "talented and gifted" teammate - yet surprisingly, it wasn’t one of the usual headline-grabbers in Los Blancos' relentless quest for silverware.

Real Madrid were like a runaway train under the Bernabeu lights, steamrolling City with Bellingham’s tireless engine and Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick heroics. The Frenchman tormented Pep Guardiola’s side, sending them on an early European vacation after a night they'd rather erase from memory. But while the Spanish giants boast a galaxy of superstars, Bellingham took a moment in his CBS interview to shine the spotlight on a player who usually works in the shadows.

With Mbappe, Bellingham, and Vinícius Junior all vying for a Ballon d’Or in October, Real Madrid's starting XI is overflowing with individual brilliance. However, as any football purist knows, it’s often the unsung heroes - the glue guys, the silent architects - who make the difference between a collection of stars and a truly great team.

Jude Bellingham Heaps Praise on Rodrygo

The Brazilian is finally getting the recognition he deserves

After the game, during an interview with CBS Sports, Bellingham was asked by Thierry Henry about Rodrygo. The Englishman claimed that he's the most talented player in the squad ahead of a number of superstars. “Rodrygo, so underrated, you know? For me, he’s probably the most talented and gifted player in the squad," Bellingham said (see video below).

“I think the things he can do with the football; we’ll be messing around, and he’ll flick the ball up somehow, and you’re like: 'How’d he do that?” I’m trying to do that. I’m twisting my ankles and everything like that. It’s a pleasure to play with both of them [Rodrygo & Mbappe]. You put them in positions where they can affect the games and they will win it for you.

“I think Rodrygo, another thing to mention, is that he’s the one who sacrifices the most, really. It’s clear that his favourite position is on the left. It’s important to note that he does a lot for the team defensively on the right side, which isn’t his favourite. But he never complains, he just gets on with it and that’s the way we have to continue.”

Rodrygo's Incredible Stats vs. Man City

His performance was one of the most well-rounded by anyone in recent memory

Under the Bernabeu lights, Rodrygo put on a masterclass, topping the charts in three key metrics. Across his relentless 90-minute shift, the Brazilian dynamo drew three fouls, boasted a flawless 100% pass completion rate, and won 10 total duels - each one a match-high. Yet, these stats were just the tip of the iceberg in a performance that oozed brilliance. View his statistics and highlights below:

Rodrygo's match statistics vs. Man City Minutes played 90 Pass accuracy 100% (31/31) Duels won 10 Touches in opposition box 6 Possessions recovered 4 Successful tackles 4 Assists 1 Chances created 3 Fouls drawn 3

The 24-year-old - who remains on Liverpool’s radar since opting for Spain in 2018 - was a sensation. It was an omnipresent display from a winger determined to prove he belongs in the same conversation as his star-studded teammates. His assist in midweek brought his tally for the season to 12 goals and nine assists in 34 games across all competitions.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt & FotMob (correct as of 20/02/2025),