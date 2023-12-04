Highlights Jude Bellingham, the latest Golden Boy Award winner, has expressed his ambition to win more trophies in the future.

Bellingham named three potential future Golden Boys: Arda Güler, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, and his brother Jobe Bellingham.

Güler, dubbed the 'Turkish Messi', is already impressing at Real Madrid, while Bynoe-Gittens and Jobe Bellingham have also shown promise with their performances.

In 2003, Tuttosport came up with the Golden Boy Award, a trophy given to the most talented under-21 player. Over the years since some genuine greats have won the prestigious accolade.

Indeed, the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland have all lifted the trophy. Two decades on from its conception, Jude Bellingham has become the latest player to join the exclusive list.

This comes as little surprise as the talented midfielder enjoyed a stellar season at Borussia Dortmund before heading to Real Madrid where he has since lit up La Liga with goal after goal. On top of that, he also showed his quality on the international scene as one of England's stars at the 2022 World Cup.

He picked up the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in October 2023 for being the world's best player aged under 21, and his Golden Boy Award will simply confirm what many of us already know. What is less clear, however, is who could win the award next.

Well, when speaking to Tuttosport this week, Bellingham spoke about how proud he was to win the accolade. He then spoke about his ambitions for the future:

"I am a person who loves to compete and is ambitious. So now that I have the prestigious Golden Boy in my hands I want to move forward quickly: I hope that this award will be a launching pad to win many other trophies."

He then named his three picks for potential future Golden Boys. He also praised Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich who came second this year, saying:

"Excluding us from 2003 due to age limits - by the way, I send a greeting to my friend Jamal Musiala of Bayern, who came second, and with whom I shared the locker room of the English youth national teams for about three years - I'll say three names. First of all, Arda Güler, who has now recovered from the injuries that prevented him from making his debut for Real: he is a phenomenon, we see him in training and we are enchanted by him. Then my former teammate Jamie Bynoe-Gittens from Borussia Dortmund. And finally my brother Jobe, a thoroughbred striker like our father."

Arda Güler

Having joined Real Madrid in the same summer as Bellingham, Güler must have already impressed plenty on the training pitch. This seems even more notable when you consider that fitness issues have prevented the 18-year-old from even making his competitive debut for Los Blancos yet.

Despite his young age, the Turkey international has four caps for his country and secured a move to Spain after netting nine goals and providing 12 assists in 51 outings for Fenerbahce. Amid his €20m move to Madrid, the attacking midfielder has already been dubbed the 'Turkish Messi' by some. With that, plus Bellingham's glowing praise, the future certainly looks bright.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Bynoe-Gittens is another youngster Bellingham has played alongside, with the two together in Germany at Borussia Dortmund. The 19-year-old left the Manchester City academy in 2020 and made his senior debut for his current side in 2022.

Last season, with Bellingham still at the club, the left-winger played 20 times. This term, Bynoe-Gittens looks set to feature even more regularly with nine appearances to his name already. A goal and assist at the San Siro in the Champions League win vs AC Milan recently served as a firm reminder of the teenager's quality. If he can maintain such levels over the next season or so, the England U21 star could well be a future Golden Boy winner.

Jobe Bellingham

Finally, Bellingham picked his brother Jobe who currently plays for Sunderland after completing a move from

Birmingham City in the summer. He has immediately become a key member of the Championship team, with 19 appearances, three goals and one assist in all competitions for the Black Cats. Despite the comments about being a 'thoroughbred striker', he has mostly played as a midfielder so far this term, in a less attacking role than father Mark, who happened to be a bit of a non-league goalscoring machine, netting over 700 career goals.

He might not quite be at his older brother's level just yet either, but the future does look bright for the 18-year-old. However, it is pointed out by Tuttosport that, as Jobe plays in the second division, he is not actually eligible for the Golden Boy award. Upon hearing this, Jude simply replied: