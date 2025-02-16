Jude Bellingham made headlines this week as he picked up a red card for Real Madrid during the 1-1 La Liga draw with Osasuna. The Englishman lasted until just the 39th minute before he was dismissed after dissent towards referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero.

Spanish TV has since revealed that the young midfielder was dismissed for swearing at the official, saying: "I am talking to you with respect", before turning away, and adding: "F*** off." This is

contrary to claims from a professional lip-reader who claimed the Englishman avoided expletives, but the player himself has admitted he swore – albeit at himself and not at the referee.

It remains to be seen if the punishment is upheld as a suspension or if the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) take Bellingham's side. However, a perhaps damning little bit of extra context has since emerged.

Bellingham's Prior Clash With Referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero

Was unhappy after a past yellow card

Indeed, it appears as though the Englishman has already insulted the very same referee earlier on in the season. Footage has remained on social media, capturing the Real Madrid star ​​​​​​seemingly calling referee Munuera Montero "a piece of s***" after receiving a yellow card.

That booking came in a 4-1 home win against Espanyol on 9 September on just the sixth league game of the season. It would be unfair to suggest that Bellingham has held a grudge ever since but the talented midfielder certainly hasn't been on best terms with the Spanish official this season.

Speaking after the game, Carlo Ancelotti doubled down on the claim that it was all just a language-based misunderstanding. He said:

“I think the referee did not understand Jude Bellingham’s English. He said f*ck off, not f*ck you… that’s way different. I won’t talk more about the referee as I want to be on the bench next week.”

After dropping two points, Los Blancos have failed to widen the gap between themselves and second-placed Atletico Madrid, which remains at just one point after Diego Simeone's men also drew this weekend.

According to the Disciplinary Code of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), via AS, if Bellingham did insult Munuera Montero, he faces a potential suspension of four to 12 matches.