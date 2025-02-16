It was a tough game week for Jude Bellingham as he was controversially sent off during Real Madrid's game vs Osasuna. Down to 10 men for the entirety of the second half, his side dropped two key points in La Liga's title race with the match finishing 1-1.

It has emerged that the Englishman was given a straight red card after he insulted referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero, swearing at him in the 39th minute of the game. The midfielder has since asserted that he said "F*** off" to himself, as opposed to directing it at the Spanish official.

Carlo Ancelotti has backed up these claims, insisting that it was a language-based misunderstanding. As things stand, Bellingham will face a suspension for his red card. However, if the punishment is upheld, he could be facing a huge punishment which could see him miss as many as 12 games.

Bellingham Could Miss Between 4 to 12 Games

As per Article 94 of the Spanish Disciplinary Code

As reported by Spanish outlet AS, when looking at the Disciplinary Code of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Bellingham will be suspended for between four to 12 matches – if he is found guilty of insulting Munuera Montero. Article 94 explains:

“Insulting, offending, or addressing the main referee, assistants, fourth official, directors, or sports authorities in offensive terms or attitudes, unless it constitutes a more serious offence, will be punished with a suspension of four to 12 matches.”

While a 12-game suspension seems rather high, Bellingham's case will perhaps not be helped by the fact that he appears to have previous with referee Munuera Montero. Footage has since re-emerged of the Englishman calling the Spanish official a 'piece of s***' after he was booked during a 4-1 win over Espanyol at the start of the 2024/25 season.

If a four-match ban is applied, Bellingham would miss three La Liga matches – against Girona, Real Betis, and Rayo Vallecano – as well as the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final vs Real Sociedad. Worryingly for Los Blancos a 12-game suspension would see the Englishman absent for the Copa del Rey final in April, provided Real Madrid get that far.

That said, if Bellingham’s wrong-doing is simply seen as an act of 'disrespect' the punishment will be less severe. Article 117 states:

“Addressing referees, directors, or sports authorities in terms or with attitudes of disrespect or disregard, provided the action does not constitute a more serious offence, will be punished with a suspension of two to three matches or for a period of up to one month.”

It will be interesting to see how the RFEF view the incident when making a final decision.