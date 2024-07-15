Highlights Jude Bellingham's leadership was evident after England's Euro 2024 final loss to Spain, consoling devastated teammates.

The Real Madrid star's incredible mentality and support for his team suggest he's a future England captain.

Bellingham's heroics throughout the tournament, including crucial goals, prove he's a key player for England's future success.

Jude Bellingham showed his elite mentality following England's devastating Euro 2024 final loss to Spain on Sunday night. The Three Lions fell at the final hurdle, with goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal sealing the victory for Luis de la Fuente's side. It meant that Gareth Southgate's men had come agonisingly close once again, but couldn't quite get it over the line for the second European Championship in a row.

The loss broke the hearts of many, and the majority of the England team looked deflated when the final whistle blew. There were tears, head in hands, and Bellingham was caught on video lashing out at a water cooler, before sitting alone to ponder the loss. He soon recovered from that melancholy, though, and came to his teammates' aid thanks to his impressive mentality.

Bellingham Consoled His Teammates

He showed why he's a strong leader

While he was clearly hurting himself, Bellingham decided to step up and console his teammates and show why he's almost certainly going to be a future England captain down the line. The Real Madrid star is one of the best players in the world, but it's those leadership qualities that will ensure that he plays a significant role in any success that the Three Lions may have in the future.

Bellingham was seen working his way through his teammates, approaching each and offering them some form of support. Whether it was a simple handshake or a hug, he was there to comfort everyone. While he had his own issues dealing with such a devastating loss, it's the sign of a great leader that he prioritised his teammates and their emotions.

Bellingham Saved England's Skin Twice

England wouldn't have reached the final without him

It wasn't always an easy Euro 2024 campaign for England. They struggled at times when they probably shouldn't have done, and it's fair to say that they wouldn't have made it to the competition's final without Bellingham's exploits. After scoring the only goal in the opening match against Serbia, he saved the day when it looked as though they were crashing out against Slovakia.

After falling behind, Bellingham stepped up in the 95th minute with an incredible overhead kick to send the game into extra-time where Harry Kane bagged a winner to send them into the next round. It was one of the moments of the tournament and solidified the attacking midfielder's role as one of England's new heroes.

With skipper Kane now on the wrong side of 30, the Three Lions will need a new captain sometime soon, and whether that's Bellingham or not remains to be seen, but from the footage following England's loss to Spain, he certainly seems like a good candidate.