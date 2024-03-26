Highlights Kobbie Mainoo's standout performance got him Man of the Match status against Belgium, impressing with elegance and defensive prowess.

Jude Bellingham praised the midfielder after the game, saying that he was destined for big things for Manchester United and England.

With 23 appearances for United this season and an impressive first two outings for England, Mainoo may earn a spot on the plane for Euro 2024.

With a spot on the plane up for grabs, Manchester United and now England ace Kobbie Mainoo put in a sublime performance, one that earned him Man of the Match status, against Belgium in the Three Lions’ latest international friendly that ended 2-2.

Youri Tielemans scored two goals for the Red Devils, but Ivan Toney’s spot kick and Jude Bellingham’s last-gasp equaliser prevented England from losing two consecutive games for the first time since 2022.

But it will be Mainoo who will steal the headlines. The 18-year-old made his first start for his nation’s senior side – and during his 74-minute cameo at Wembley, ensured to do all that he could to impress Gareth Southgate and Co. ahead of Euro 2024.

After the match, England’s saving grace Bellingham, who understands what it is like to be in the limelight at such a tender age, was on hand to praise his fellow young Englishman and suggested that Mainoo has a bright future ahead of him. Speaking to Channel 4, he said:

“He was good tonight. It’s difficult, and I am speaking like the old head here, but I know how hard it can be when there’s clamour and people put a lot of pressure on you. So I don’t want to add fuel to the fire, but he’s definitely a brilliant player and he’s going to have an amazing future at Manchester United, and hopefully for England as well.”

Mainoo’s Superb Display Against Belgium

Highlights have gone viral after match

A controller in the middle of the park, Mainoo caught the attention of many once again in his first start for the England senior set-up. He looked elegant on the ball and combined well with Bellingham and Declan Rice, both of whom are both guaranteed starters for the summer.

On his full debut, Mainoo was England's standout man. An old head on young shoulders, Mainoo was a cool figure, showing his ability to peform against experienced opposition such as Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans.

Defensively, he was astute with him winning possession back in key areas of the pitch and ensuring that Belgium were not able to mount attacks at their discretion. But his best work was done offensively. When driving with the ball, Mainoo used his small frame and low centre of gravity to his advantage, evading pressure and ensuring the ball remained in his vicinity at all times.

The midfielder, one of the best young players in world football, was pivotal in winning England’s penalty as well. Under pressure from Tielemans, he kept it calm and, at a moment’s notice, spun to create the space to drive into, eventually laying it off to Bellingham, who played the ball for Toney. That moment was just one of many included in his highlights package from the game, which has since gone viral on social media.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With his cameo against Brazil, Kobbie Mainoo became the 1280th player to represent the England men's national team.

Mainoo's Season and Euro 2024 Hopes

He's made 23 appearances for Man Utd

Stockport-born Mainoo has been a crucial part of Manchester United’s campaign thus far, making 23 appearances across all competitions. Not only has he showcased his on-the-ball talent for Erik ten Hag’s side, but his ability to rise up in big moments – such as his late goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers – has proven ever so important.

And, of course, his consistency at club level has caused discussions over whether he is ready to be part of the England squad in Germany has already arisen. As alluded to, Southgate has two thirds of his midfield already formed with Bellingham and Rice – but there’s a vacant spot to be filled. And it could have Mainoo’s name written all over it.