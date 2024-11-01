Jude Bellingham is reportedly ‘unhappy’ with Real Madrid and its boardroom bosses after they snubbed this year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony as the England international feels that all the club spent all their time and effort endorsing Vinicius Jr’s campaign.

On the night, Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri ran away with the most prestigious individual award in world football – which prompted a negative reaction from those associated with Los Blancos with them not turning up for the awards.

As such, the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Vinicius Jr were absent from the glamorous night in Paris as Aitana Bonmati grasped women’s football’s version for the second year running and Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal picked up the Kopa Trophy.

Bellingham's Reaction to Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or Boycott

The English ranked third in the 2024 Ballon d'Or rankings

Bellingham, who has endured a tricky start to the 2024/25 campaign after lighting up Spain in his maiden season with 23 goals, was also in the running for this year’s Ballon d’Or gong but was often put in the rearview mirror thanks to Vinicius.

According to Spanish publication Diario AS, the Birmingham-born ace is irked because Florentino Lopez and his entourage disregarded his chance of being crowned as football’s best player with their club-inspired campaign solely focused around Vinicius – who was in a battle with the eventual winner, Rodri.

In fact, the powers that be at Real Madrid suggested that if the Brazilian was not crowned winner, right-back Dani Carvajal – a winner of Euro 2024 – would be the second-best option to be the recipient. There was no mention of Bellingham, who came third in this year's ranking, however.

“If the criteria of the award do not proclaim Vinicius the winner, those same criteria must proclaim Carvajal the winner. Since this has not been the case, it is obvious that the Ballon d'Or and UEFA do not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid is not where it is not respected.”

In his first season in Spain, following a big-money move from Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham was one of their primary driving forces behind their La Liga and Champions League double, with him playing as the false nine or in the No.10 role.

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe, however, has forced Bellingham into a role further downfield with him deploying a central midfield role next to the likes of Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, thus reducing his impact in the final third.