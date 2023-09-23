Highlights Jude Bellingham has had a stellar start at Real Madrid, leading the team to the top of the Premier League table, earning praise from manager Carlo Anceloti.

Bellingham has been Madrid's best player since his arrival, with an average Sofascore rating of 8.40, higher than anyone else in the team.

Bellingham's impressive performances for England, including a Man of the Match performance against Scotland, have solidified his role as a mainstay for the national side and earned praise from manager Gareth Southgate.

Jude Bellingham has been a record-breaker since he first stepped foot on a professional football pitch, as at just 16 years and 36 days the now 20-year-old became the youngest player to ever feature for Birmingham City.

Following this, he also became their youngest-ever goalscorer at 16 years and 63 days old, and after his move to Borussia Dortmund for £25m in 2020 Birmingham City even retired his number 22 shirt.

Quickly after his move to the German side Bellingham became his side's talisman, as he scored 24 goals and providing 25 assists in 132 appearances, as well as finishing as Dortmund’s top performer per Sofascore, with an average rating of 7.40.

The youngest Bundesliga captain has also impressed internationally for England and was one of the stars of the World Cup.

Following his performance in England’s 3-0 win over Wales, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand revealed on BBC One couldn’t believe how good he was for his age.

He said:

“He was fabulous in spells, the cameos he put together, the skillset he has, he throws himself onto the pitch at 19 years old, beautiful.

“He plays with experience beyond his years and somebody that right now other players are looking at to do things and produce moments. He is someone on a different level.

“Equally comfortable receiving the ball on the backfoot here as he is here in the number ten spot. I don't quite know at the moment what he is going to be.

“Is he going to be another Steven Gerrard, Lampard type or maybe a defensive midfielder?"

These incredible performances earned the 2023 Golden Boy nominee a record £115m move to Real Madrid this summer.

How has Jude Bellingham performed at Real Madrid so far?

Unsurprisingly, Bellingham has had a stellar start to life in Spain as he has guided the eight-time Champions League winners to the top of the Premier League table after winning four out of their first four games.

Individually, the midfielder has been Madrid’s best player since his arrival, this is seen through his average Sofascore rating of 8.40, which is 0.55 higher than anyone else in the team.

His five goals also mean he’s scored 62.5% of the La Liga Champion’s goals so far this season, on top of this, per game, he has the most shots on target (1.8), the second most key passes (2.3) and the most shots (2.5).

Showing that after just four league matches Bellingham has already become the star man of Madrid’s attack, despite being a midfielder.

His impressive performances have earned him lots of praise from new manager Carlo Anceloti.

After Bellingham’s winning goal against Celta Vigo the Italian said:

“Bellingham was good. He keeps on scoring and giving something to the team.

“He has been performing at a high level.

“He moves around well without the ball.

“He is very intelligent.

“He gets in the right place in the right spot, at the right moment.

”And it is not just about his ability in losing his marker, but it is about the whole package."

The player born in Stourbridge has already stamped his mark on Madrid's history by providing one of the most iconic celebrations in the last few years.

His outstretched arms have already been copied by some of the biggest athletes in the world such as world tennis number two (and Real Madrid fan) Carlos Alcaraz.

How did Jude Bellingham perform for England?

Since making his international debut for England in 2020 Bellingham has been a mainstay of his national side and this was no different during the most recent international break.

The twenty-year-old started both games against Ukraine and Scotland, with his most impressive performance coming against the side north of the border.

Bellingham was the Man of the Match in England’s 3-1 win over their bitter rivals, as his first-half goal and assist proved vital in England’s victory.

This prompted England manager Gareth Southgate to shower him with praise after the match.

He said:

“He’s obviously playing a slightly different role [for Real] and he’s got a lot of freedom there because he’s got three really athletic midfield players behind him

“So for most of the season they’ve been playing without a nine, so he’s been the one making [runs into] the box.

“He’s still somebody we’re talking to a lot, trying to help him with his game because he’s still got areas to improve. But [on Tuesday] he was terrific.

“The biggest thing for me is his personality. We knew our anthem would be booed, we talked to the players about taking energy from that.

"We wanted to prepare them for everything for the game.

“But I’m looking at him stood in the line and I know what’s coming. That’s the sort of thing that makes the difference, the mentality of the player.

“He’s definitely got leadership qualities.

“I think his whole life and how his family have looked after him have given him a great start but there’s still a lot to go.

“That’s for all of us to make sure we’re helping him in the right way, pushing him at the right times, helping him with the bits of his game that can get better, but also allowing him to flourish as he has on Tuesday.”

Is there any other news surrounding Jude Bellingham?

The end of September can only mean one thing for some football fans – the new EA Sports game EAFC 24 is being released and so are the player ratings.

However, Bellingham was left less than amused by his new rating on this year's game.

In a video for EA Sports and Real Madrid's You Tube channel, with teammates Brahim Diaz, Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo, the 20-year-old was mocked by his peers after discovering his pace rating.

Before discovering his rating Bellingham said: "I've got to be like 84"

However, after discovering that his actual rating was 76, he said: 'You're joking? I was more last year, so I've gone down?”, much to the amusement of his teammates, who then proceeded to mock his running style.