Highlights Belgium stays unbeaten with a 2-1 win despite Bellingham's late equalizer for England to keep eyes on Euro 2024.

Pickford's early error helps Belgium take the lead; Toney's penalty levels the score before Bellingham's late goal saves England.

With Belgium and England aiming high, Euro 2024 anticipation grows as both teams are among the tournament favorites.

Belgium managed to maintain their unbeaten run under Domenico Tedesco with a 2-1 win over England in their latest international friendly, though Jude Bellingham's last-minute goal gives Gareth Southgate and his entourage something to focus on heading into Euro 2024.

Jordan Pickford made a grave error on the 11-minute mark as his wayward ball landed at the feet of Amadou Onana, who teed up his compatriot, Youri Tielemans. The Aston Villa midfielder placed his finish perfectly into the back of the net to give the Red Devils the lead early on.

Ivan Toney, on his full England debut, then notched from the penalty spot just minutes later to pull them back level. The Three Lions then doubled their advantage through a Jarrod Bowen headed goal before it was chalked off for offside.

Another England mistake, this time from Lewis Dunk, was pounced on by Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, who delivered a sumptuous ball for Tielemans to notch his second of the evening. In what was a slow and unproductive second half, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham - delightfully assisted by James Maddison - came up trumps at the death to secure the draw for England.

Maddison's Delightful Assist for Bellingham

England manage to escape two errors

In what could have been a routine day at the office for the Three Lions, it was converted into another slog with Bellingham taking the game by the scruff of the neck in the dying embers. Maddison, who replaced Kobbie Mainoo on 74 minutes, seized on a loose ball by the line - and managed to produce a moment of magic for Bellingham to tuck his effort home.

The former Leicester City man cut a pinpoint pass back across the box to the unmarked Bellingham, the coolest man inside Wembley, who calmly slotted the ball in the bottom-right corner in order to save England's blushes. In truth, a last-gasp goal was all that Southgate's side had deserved after dominating possession and creating a host of chances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Declan Rice became the first Arsenal player to captain England since Sol Campbell in 2005 and the first at Wembley since Tony Adams in 2000, which happened at the Old Wembley.

England almost became the architects of their own downfall. With the score level at 0-0 and England largely in control of proceedings, Pickford, who was under little pressure, tried to play a pass into Bowen.

His lacklustre attempt was effortlessly cut out by Onana, who had the simple job of assisting Tielemans. Dunk put them into further disarray with his sliding attempt to clear the ball. He made little to no contact on the ball and, with the defender now out of the equation, Lukaku had space to run into.

Belgium and England's Chances at Euro 2024

England among the favourites

While club football is far from over, much of the anticipation points towards this summer's showpiece tournament in Germany: Euro 2024. The continent's best nations will go head-to-head to be crowned victorious - and both Belgium and England will have high hopes of succeeding - or, at least, progressing into the tournament's latter stages.

The former are at the peak of their Golden Generation with them packed to the brim with talent, both old and new, and the latter have emerged as joint favourites with France. Given that Lukaku and his compatriots are currently unbeaten under Tedesco, their chances of pulling off a shock have never been higher. Whereas, for Southgate, anything other than securing England's first European Championship will be a disappointment in the eyes of some.