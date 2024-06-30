Highlights Jude Bellingham took to social media to clarify that his gesture during England's win over Slovakia was an inside joke for friends.

The Real Madrid star had been accused of making an obscene gesture towards the opposing bench.

Bellingham was the star of the show as his wonderful bicycle kick prevented England from exiting Euro 2024 at the Round of 16 stage.

Jude Bellingham has taken to social media to clear up speculation surrounding a gesture he made during England's 2-1 win against Slovakia at Euro 2024. The 21-year-old played a huge part in his country's progression to the quarter-finals after scoring a stunning overhead kick in the dying moments to send the game to extra-time.

The Three Lions had trailed for the majority of the 90 minutes after falling behind to a well-worked goal in the first half. Despite dominating the possession, England failed to create any clear-cut opportunities to equalise. Enter Bellingham.

Real Madrid's standout performer of the 2023-24 season stepped up when his country needed him as he leapt into the air acrobatically to power home an effort after Marc Guehi's flick-on from a long thrown-in. The goal sent England supporters and players into wild celebrations. Bellingham could even be seen shouting: "Who else?" towards the stands after finding the net.

Bellingham Explains Gesture

It was directed towards friends

In the aftermath of the match, Bellingham was accused of making an obscene gesture towards the Slovakia team bench with his hand. The moment in question is thought to have come shortly after he scored his goal to send the game to an extra 30 minutes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are the only two players to have scored for England at Euro 2024 (both scoring twice).

However, the best young player on the planet took to X (formerly Twitter) to let everyone know that this was not the case, as he expressed his admiration for the way the opposition performed. Bellingham wrote:

"An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight."

This put to bed the speculation that he was being disrespectful to the opposing team. There was some controversy at the end of the extra period as Declan Rice was involved in a heated confrontation with a Slovakian member of staff. While tensions were high, Bellingham insists he wasn't involved in any negative interaction with the opposition's players and staff.

Bellingham Saves England

He was in the right place at the right time

When a team is struggling for a creative spark - as England were for the majority of the Round of 16 clash - they often need a player to step up with a moment of individual brilliance. That's exactly what Bellingham did, as he proved why he's in strong contention to lift the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The stakes almost couldn't get any higher, but the Champions League and La Liga winner showed his true quality in the dying moments to save not only his side's prospects of winning the competition but perhaps Gareth Southgate's job too. The Three Lions remain one of the favourites to lift the famous Henri Delaunay Trophy and they will look back on Bellingham's wonder strike for many years to come if it is the beginning of a historic triumph.

Southgate and his players will now look to use this momentum as a springboard to success. The next picture will see England take on a well-organised Switzerland team in the last 8.