It has been revealed what Jude Bellingham told Trent Alexander-Arnold about Real Madrid before the Liverpool defender agreed to join the Spanish giants. It was confirmed earlier this week that the 26-year-old's move to the Bernabeu was as good as complete, with the defender set to sign a contract for next season once his deal at Anfield expires in the summer.

Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham are known to have developed a strong friendship during their time together with England, with the latter likely to have been pushing for his international colleague to make the move. Now, according to GIVEMESPORT's own Fabrizio Romano, it has been discovered exactly what the former Borussia Dortmund star was telling his compatriot that helped him make up his mind.

Bellingham Told Alexander-Arnold All About Life in Madrid

The 21-year-old detailed how his time in the Spanish capital had been

Speaking during an episode of the Here We Go podcast, Romano revealed the conversations that took place between Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold that helped convinced the Liverpool star to follow in the footsteps of Steve McManaman and Michael Owen.

"In this case, Jude Bellingham really played a role in the Trent Alexander-Arnold’s transfer. It’s not obviously an active role. But, when you have a close friend like Jude, who is very active in conversation on a daily basis with his best friends in football, Jude, every time they met and every time they spoke, he was really telling Trent about Madrid. "In terms of the city, football club, private life, group of players, mentality, the magic nights at the Bernabeu, all these kinds of things, Jude was always telling Trent. So, Jude was being a big sponsor for Real Madrid in this story. I’m not saying it made a difference, but I’m saying it has been a factor. Jude was pushing for Trent to join."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: If Trent Alexander-Arnold completes his move to Real Madrid, he will be the eighth Englishman to join the club.

At international level, Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold have featured together on 12 occasions. They have combined for a single goal and have lost just twice.

Carragher Believes Alexander-Arnold's Move Motivated by Branding

Bellingham's mentions of what the private life is like in Madrid to his future teammate do lean into Jamie Carragher's theory that part of the reason Alexander-Arnold might be keen to make the switch is to develop his own personal brand. The 47-year-old explained that he felt the right-back's comments on wanting to win the Ballon d'Or were an indication of where his head was at.

"I think Trent is a player who looks at himself almost like a brand, and that’s not just him, a lot of players do now," Carragher explained.

"I go back to an interview he gave on Sky Sports before Christmas, where he was given five options on which he’d pick as the most important for you – captain of Liverpool, win the Champions League with Liverpool, win the World Cup with England, or win the Ballon d’Or – and he chose the Ballon d’Or."

"He wanted to be the first full-back that won the Ballon d’Or, and there’s nothing wrong with having ambition, but that didn’t go down particularly well with Liverpool supporters."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 27/03/2025.