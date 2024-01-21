Highlights Jude Bellingham shone for Real Madrid with a goal and a last-gasp assist in a 3-2 win over Almeria.

Largie Ramazani opened the scoring for Almeria, shocking the Santiago Bernabéu attendees.

Madrid came out strong in the second half, pulling one back from the spot and eventually sealing victory with a goal from Dani Carvajal.

Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham shone for Los Blancos as the Englishman inspired a 3-2 win over rock-bottom Almeria with a goal and a last-gasp assist as they retained their status as league leaders.

Former Manchester United starlet Largie Ramazani shocked Carlo Ancelotti’s side, opening the scoring within the first minute with a coolly taken finish into the top left corner. The Santiago Bernabéu attendees were left shell-shocked by the Belgian - and matters were only made worse two minutes shy of the interval.

The home said then trailed by two goals as a mistake from Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez allowed Edgar Gonzalez to fire Almeira in front going into the break. Ancelotti wouldn't have been best pleased with his outfit's first-half display, but it's safe to say that the European titans came out firing on all cylinders in the second half of the affair.

Madrid pulled one back from the spot as Bellingham, who has been on fine goalscoring form since his summer arrival, scuffed a low penalty down the middle of the goal, with Luis Maximiano diving out of the way. Despite his effort being initially chalked off by VAR, Vinícius Jr then drew proceedings level in the 67th minute after a consultation with the video officials.

In last-gasp fashion, Dani Carvajal - assisted by England superstar Bellingham - sealed all three points for Ancelotti's imperious side in the dying embers of the game. As the clock struck 99 minutes, the Spanish right-back snatched victory for the hosts.

