Highlights Jude Bellingham scored a screamer for Real Madrid in their El Clasico match against Barcelona, before then scoring the winner too.

Bellingham's latest goal in the El Clasico was a stunning curling effort that left Marc-Andre ter Stegen helpless.

Bellingham has been on fire since joining Real Madrid, scoring 13 goals in 13 games and proving himself as a key player.

Jude Bellingham has scored a screamer for Real Madrid in their El Clasico tie against Barcelona before then going on to score the winner too. Two more goals for the Englishman underlines the idea that he can seemingly do no wrong for his new side.

The 20-year-old has been in red-hot form for his new club since his move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Since swapping Germany for Spain, Bellingham had managed to net 11 goals in 12 games for Los Blancos prior to Saturday's match, bagging three assists along the way too.

He is already a key player for his new club, someone who is capable of scoring important goals at vital moments, and he has helped fire Real back to the top of La Liga after they lost their crown to Barcelona last time around. The Blaugrana came into the tie just behind them in the table, though, so victory in Saturday's huge tie was a must for both sides.

Gundogan gives Barca early lead

It didn't take long for one of the teams to stamp their authority on the game, however. Barca stormed into an early lead when former Manchester City midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan, tapped home from inside the box.

A slick passing move from the hosts wasn't dealt with by the Madrid defenders, with a last-ditch tackle from David Alaba failing to halt the advancing German. Shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga could only watch as Gundogan then stroked the ball beyond him and into the net.

That goal ensured that the 33-year-old has now scored for Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich, for Manchester City against Manchester United, and now for Barcelona against Real Madrid. He just loves a goal in a massive derby.

Read More: Why Barcelona will wear the Rolling Stones' logo on their shirt against Real Madrid

Bellingham scores a screamer to equalise

But the visitors fought their way back into the tie, with Carlo Ancelotti once again indebted to Bellingham. The Englishman has scored plenty of stunning goals since his £88m move, including a brilliant solo goal against Napoli in the Champions League, but this one is arguably the best of the lot.

With his side trailing, Bellingham decided to step up to the plate once more. After the ball was cleared following a cross, Bellingham shifts the ball onto his right foot from outside the box, before sending a beautiful curling effort towards goal. It was hit with so much power and such accuracy that Marc-Andre ter Stegen was unable to do anything about it.

An absolute beauty from the wonderkid. Check it out for yourselves below.

Watch: Bellingham's incredible El Clasico goal

Bellingham nets winner in added time

Impressively, Bellingham then went on to win his side the tie as the game ticked into added time. A passing move ended with the ball being crossed in from the right-hand side by Daniel Carvajal, with a fortunate deflection from Luka Modric taking the ball past the retreating Barcelona defenders.

Bellingham, bombing forward as he has done so often this season from midfield, then pounced on the loose ball and Ter Stegen's indecision, tapping the ball into the net and rushing off to celebrate with the visiting supporters. A brilliant finish to the tie, with Los Blancos players once again owing Bellingham a whole lot.

Those efforts take his record so far for the season to 13 goals from 13 games, with three assists to factor in too. With that record and with Madrid level on points with Girona at the top of La Liga, he just might be one of their best signings in recent memory.