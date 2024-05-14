Highlights Bellingham shines with a stunning finish for Real Madrid, showcasing his technical ability and composure in front of goal.

Ancelotti's side continues to impress despite already winning La Liga, as Bellingham shows no signs of slowing down.

Bellingham's goal against Deportivo Alaves highlights his emergence as one of the world's best players since joining Real Madrid.

Real Madrid poster boy Jude Bellingham has added another strike to his tally for the season – and it was a wonderfully taken finish to put Los Blancos one goal to the good against 11th-placed Deportivo Alaves.

Despite Carlo Ancelotti’s side already winning the La Liga title and enjoying an open-top bus parade through the Spanish capital, the Italian veteran is ensuring they finish on a high – and Bellingham is not letting his levels drop.

A clipped ball over the top from pass master Toni Kroos landed perfectly in the vicinity of the Birmingham City graduate, but there was still much left to do. Adjusting his body to face the goal, Bellingham deftly lifted the ball over goalkeeper Jesus Owono.

When many players would hit and hope from such an angle, Bellingham had the technical know-how and positional awareness to evade the pressure and lift the ball into the back of the net.

The Santiago Bernabeu erupted into raptures, largely in disbelief, as the England international wheeled off calmly. Just another day at the office for the 20-year-old.

Since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023, the Englishman has emerged as one of the best players in world football and the audacity to tuck his latest one in the manner that he did proves just that.

Bellingham's Dazzling Season at Real Madrid

19 La Liga goals in his debut campaign

Can you remember the last time a player had such a remarkable impact in their inaugural season? Kicking off in style, the Stourbridge-born talent notched five goals and one assist in his first four league outings - and from that point onwards, it's been Bellingham's season.

Galvanised by the link-up with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, the Englishman has taken to life in a new division like a duck to water, with him even becoming an adored figure among the club's ever-loving fanbase. Not only has it been his goalscoring exploits that have impressed, but his level-headedness for someone of such a tender age is what makes him such a unique character.

And while the second half of his campaign has been far less fruitful, stunted by periods of unavailability, he's still been a driving force behind Madrid's unrelenting success - both domestically and on the European stage.

He has, however, scored three goals in his last three league outings. With the 2024 Ballon d'Or award ceremony on everybody's lips, you could hedge your bets that he'd be in with a great shout of walking out victorious. Should he spearhead England to their first piece of silverware since their 1966 World Cup win in the summer, his chances will boost tenfold.

Bellingham has Champions League Final on the Horizon

Against his former club

With the Spanish top tier showpiece already in the bag for the glittering youngster, what better way to finish his inaugural season at the European juggernauts with a Champions League winners' medal? He has the opportunity to do just that against his former employers, Borussia Dortmund, on 1 June 2024.

Bellingham and his colleagues will enter the tie at Wembley as the favourites given their expertise at the top level - but it's more than just a final for the midfield technician. While in Germany, Bellingham struck on 24 occasions in his 132-game tenure, and he also added 25 assists to his name in the process of becoming a much-beloved asset of die Schwarzgelben's squad.