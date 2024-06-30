Highlights Jude Bellingham saved England with a last-minute overhead kick against Slovakia.

The Real Madrid star provided a moment of magic despite putting in a sub-par performance for the Three Lions.

Slovakia had been in the lead for the majority of the contest and looked to be heading through to the quarter-finals, but Bellingham had other ideas.

Jude Bellingham produced a moment of magic in the dying moments of England's round of 16 clash against Slovakia to prevent the Three Lions from crashing out of Euro 2024 in disappointing fashion. The Real Madrid star had put in a poor performance overall - as the majority of his teammates had - but showed his class when his country needed him.

Slovakia had taken the lead in the first-half through a well-taken finish by Ivan Schranz to place doubt in the minds of England players and fans. The underdogs looked like the more likely team to get the second goal of the game as Gareth Southgate's men looked to be running out of ideas in attack.

Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka struggled to get any change out of a stubborn Slovakia backline while Bellingham's runs from midfield weren't being picked out effectively. However, with just minutes remaining, the 20-year-old showed why he's in contention for the 2024 Ballon d'Or with a goal worthy of winning the trophy, never mind just keeping his team in it.

Jude Bellingham Stuns Slovakia

He was England's hero in stoppage time

A long thrown-in was launched into the Slovakia penalty area with England fans holding their breath when Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi flicked the ball on towards the penalty spot. Bellingham then pulled off one of the most magical moments in the competition with an audacious overhead kick into the corner. Watch the video below:

Bellingham Spares Southgate's Blushes

The manager's tactics have been questioned previously

Had Bellingham failed to produce that moment of individual brilliance, there may have been a lot of question marks around Southgate's team selection and tactical approach. However, the former Borussia Dortmund star saved his boss from having to face those questions with his genius finish.

Fans around the country will be hoping it can be the spark that pushed England to a first major international trophy since the 1966 World Cup. Bellingham's confidence certainly won't have been harmed as he once again stepped up when it mattered most.