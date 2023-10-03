Highlights Jude Bellingham scores his ninth goal in eight matches for Real Madrid with a sensational individual run and finish in their Champions League clash against Napoli.

Madrid had gone behind due to poor goalkeeping, but Bellingham's brilliance quickly turned the game around as he scored to give his team the lead.

Bellingham's goal against Napoli was a spectacle, showcasing his skill, determination, and ability to shrug off defenders before scoring a remarkable goal.

Jude Bellingham has just scored another sensational goal for Real Madrid in their Champions League clash against Napoli, a goal which put them in front on the night.

Madrid came into the match having won their opening game of the tournament against Union Berlin last month. Bellingham was the hero in that game too, bundling the ball over the line in the 94th minute of the match. However, they face a much sterner test on Tuesday, travelling to Italy to face the current Serie A champions, Napoli.

The visitors did not get off to a good start, however. They went behind in the 19th minute after some poor goalkeeping from on loan Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spanish shot-stopper came out to claim a corner but failed to do so successfully, which allowed Leo Skiri Østigård to head home for the hosts.

Napoli's lead only lasted for eight minutes, though. Vinicius Jr managed to equalise for the visitors, with Bellingham pouncing on a poor pass before playing the Brazilian through on goal, and he dispatched his shot superbly.

Bellingham puts Madrid in front with spectacular solo goal

Shortly after, Madrid found themselves in the lead, and it was all thanks to their new star, Bellingham. In the 34th minute, the 20-year-old picked up the ball in the middle of the pitch before going on a marauding run forward.

He shrugs off the challenge from one retreating Napoli player, before cutting onto his right and barging through another challenge with ease. A defender attempts to make a last-ditch tackle to deny the midfielder, but he is unable to stop Bellingham lashing the ball past the stranded Napoli goalkeeper.

It's an absolutely outrageous goal, and one that you can watch for yourselves below.

Video: Bellingham's brilliant goal against Napoli

That goal was Bellingham's eighth in nine matches for his new club, and this one is arguably the best of the lot. He had wasted little time in becoming one of Madrid's most important players since moving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for £88.5m, and it is no surprise to see him becoming a fan-favourite already.

Jude Bellingham for Real Madrid in all competitions Stats Appearances 9 Goals 8 Assists 2

Unfortunately for both Bellingham and Madrid, that goal has not proven to be the decisive one. Napoli were awarded a penalty in the second half which was converted by Piotr Zieliński. Both sides will be looking for a winner, with victory for either side taking them top of Group C.