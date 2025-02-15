Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was sent off in his side’s La Liga clash with Osasuna in the 39th minute for apparent dissent Jose Luis Munuera Montero, leaving Carlo Ancelotti’s men with a numerical disadvantage for the majority of the encounter.

In a bid to gain a four-point gap on local rivals Atletico Madrid at the top of the Spanish top flight, Los Blancos travelled to the Estadio El Sadar in search of three points and looked to do so after Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring within 15 minutes.

Things drastically changed just shy of the half-time whistle, however, after the Birmingham-born superstar was frustratingly speaking to the man in the middle and was shown a straight red card after protesting an incident near the centre circle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bellingham's last-gasp strike against Man City was the third time Madrid have scored a 90th-minute winner against the Guardiola's men, setting a Champions League record.

At the time of writing, it is unclear what Bellingham – widely regarded as one of the best footballers in world football – said to Montero in order to receive his marching orders after back-to-back no-calls on heavy challenges that his teammates were subject to.

That said, the 21-year-old and his teammates were left utterly shocked at his dismissal given that dissent usually results in players being handed yellow cards as opposed to straight reds.

Real Madrid’s travelling fans could be heard chanting ‘corruption in the federation’ as the referee waved away a number of appeals in the first half of their all-important match-up with European hopefuls Osasuna, one that finished 1-1.

Related Jude Bellingham Breaks La Liga Rule in Every Real Madrid Game Jude Bellingham is breaking a little-known rule in every La Liga game he plays, but he hasn't been punished for his actions yet.

Bellingham himself had two penalty claims turned down by the referee, but after neither were given, the midfielder saw red. Things went from bad to worse after the break, however, as Ante Budimir converted his effort from the spot to draw proceedings level.

An injured Dani Carvakal took to social media in the immediate aftermath of the controversial decision to make his feelings known. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, he wrote: “Hoy ha tocado expulsion,” which translates to: "Today it was for a red card."

Bellingham's recent sending-off against Osasuna was the second time this season that he had been withdrawn from play earlier than expected. The midfielder, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, was shown the first of his Santiago Bernabeu career against Valencia.

Up next for Ancelotti and his entourage is their return Champions League fixture with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City after beating them 3-2 on away soil. Welcoming Girona to the capital is then next on the agenda before locking horns with Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey.