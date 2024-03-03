Highlights Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham showed his class despite obvious frustrations after the draw against Valencia.

Bellingham took time for fans, posing for selfies and signing autographs with a smile.

Bellingham faces a two-game suspension for upcoming games after receiving this controversial red card.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham’s class shone through after the 2-2 draw with Valencia at the Mestalla, despite the Englishman’s frustrations after referee Jesus Gil Manzano decided to rule his match-winner out and then send him off.

Ensuring to get photos with every single fan at the end of the night, a video of the English star dotting from one excitable kid to another has emerged on X (formerly Twitter) in order to give back to the fans.

Looking beyond the last-ditch disappointment at the Mestalla, the 2023 Golden Boy still showed the lovable side to his personality as the Three Lions icon posed for selfies and signed autographs, all while sporting a smile.

The 20-year-old was more than happy to converse with the fans – who were all eagerly waiting to meet their hero – and that included a photo with four youngsters at the end of the clip, with two of them opting to recreate his fabled celebration.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham still leads La Liga's top goalscoring standings in 2023/24, despite having played five fewer games than second-placed Borja Mayoral.

Full-time chaos as Bellingham denied winner

Real Madrid players swarmed the referee

Valencia took an early two-goal lead against the visitors through Hugo Duro and Roman Yaremchuk, but Vinicius Jr’s duo of strikes set the last 15 minutes up to be full of drama and excitement. That it was, but not in favour of Madrid.

Tempers flared upon the full-time whistle after Bellingham was denied a memorable moment during his first season in Spain. With the clash into the 98th minute and seemingly settled at 2-2, the ball was floated into the Valencia penalty area by Brahim Diaz, where Bellingham was in ample space to net a fine header.

Madrid players swarmed the referee in anger at his decision to halt play with the ball in the air. Carlo Ancelotti’s side subsequently released a statement, calling Manzano’s decision ‘unprecedented’. While chaos ensued, Bellingham picked up the first straight red card of his career for approaching Manzano and shouting expletives in his direction.

Related What Jude Bellingham Said to Get Sent Off in Valencia 2-2 Real Madrid After the full-time whistle, chaos ensued and the Real Madrid ace was shown a red card for his actions.

Post-match, Ancelotti was not best pleased with Mazano's decision to issue a red card to Bellingham. Claiming that the match should've ended when Valencia were in possession of the ball, the seasoned Italian admitted his shock by saying 'I've never seen anything like it'. The 64-year-old also insisted it was an error on Manzano's part.

"I think the game should've ended when Valencia got the ball. I've never seen anything like it. I don't think it's a red for Bellingham. All he said was "it's a f***ing goal", he didn't insult him. It was an error from the referee."

The games Bellingham is set to miss

Celta Vigo and Osasuna

Dropping two points away from home was not on Madrid’s agenda ahead of their Valencia match-up. Any hope of three points, however, was snatched from them due to Manzano’s controversial call in the dying embers, and now they have to work around the possibility of not having Bellingham – inarguably one of the greatest young players in the world right now – acting as a crucial part of their spine.

Still, Ancelotti’s well-oiled machine are seven points ahead of second-placed Girona at the top of the La Liga and nine ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona. Girona have posed, albeit unforeseen, a real threat to Madrid’s title aspirations this season – and have a game in hand in their hopes of reducing the deficit to just four points.

Despite reports that Madrid will be appealing Bellingham’s red card, Los Blancos have the current worry of faring without one of their star men in upcoming clashes. Citing article 127 of the RFEF Disciplinary Code, Bellingham is currently in line to be banned for Madrid’s next two domestic fixtures: Celta Vigo (March 10) and Osasuna (March 16).