Jude Bellingham has come under heavy criticism after being caught unleashing a profanity-filled outburst at an assistant referee during Real Madrid's fiery 1-1 draw against local rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga. The English midfielder was left stunned by an early decision from the match official and vented his frustration near a pitch-side microphone at the Bernabeu.

As a result, his X-rated tirade was broadcast live on TV for the world to hear on Saturday evening. The incident set the tone for a frustrating night for last season’s Champions League and La Liga double winners, as Bellingham and his teammates struggled to break through.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had to settle for a point in the end, allowing Barcelona - five points behind with a game in hand - to close the gap in the standings. But for Bellingham, the scrutiny isn't just towards his performance.

Jude Bellingham's Verbal Attack on Assistant Ref

The 21-year-old's temper flared inside 11 minutes

With only 11 minutes played, and the scoreline still poised, Bellingham's frustration had already reached boiling point. As the ball went out for a throw-in, both teams scrambled to claim possession. However, the linesman swiftly awarded it to Atletico, sparking outrage among the home fans.

Spinning around to confront the linesman, the 21-year-old let all hell break loose with a heated outburst. The England international was heard shouting (watch the video below - but warning: bad language can be heard):

"F*** you, man! F*** off!"

Despite his show of dissent, Bellingham escaped a booking at the time of the incident. However, it remains to be seen whether La Liga decide to launch a retrospective investigation. His latest rant came just months after he told a referee he was a 'piece of s***' during Real's 4-1 victory over Espanyol.

Many fans online proceeded to aim a barrage of flak in Bellingham's way. One fan claimed: "I would ban Bellingham for 3 games", a second added: "Bellingham has serious anger issues," while a third concluded: "Irrespective of the language barrier this needs to be investigated. It has to be reviewed." Meanwhile, a fourth commented: "Damn, what happened to the whole humble PR gimmick?"

Many great footballers make the decision to do their talking on the pitch. After playing a central role in Real Madrid's roaring success last term, and now boasting seven goals and six assists in 19 league matches this term, Bellingham could quite easily be considered among the best in the business right now, but he often lets his emotions run too high.