Borussia Dortmund were knocked out of the Champions League by Chelsea on Tuesday evening.

The German side held a slender one-goal advantage going into the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea managed to overturn the deficit and progress to the last eight of the competition.

The Blues restored parity in the tie when Raheem Sterling found the back of the net just before half-time.

Kai Havertz scored what turned out to be the winner just after the break.

Chelsea were given a spot-kick and, at the second time of asking, he managed to find the back of the net.

Dortmund pushed for an equaliser but, despite having multiple chances, couldn't score the goal they needed and were eliminated from the competition.

Havertz's goal was very controversial.

Chelsea thought they should have a penalty when Ben Chilwell's cross his Marius Wolf's hand at close-range.

Nothing was given at the time but the referee pointed to the spot after consultation with the pitchside monitor.

Havertz spurned the golden opportunity as his spot-kick hit the post.

He was given a reprieve, though, when Dortmund's players were penalised for encroaching in the area.

Dortmund were incensed by the decision to allow a retake, with Mats Hummels particularly animated.

Havertz then made no mistake as he buried his penalty at the second time of asking.

Jude Bellingham calls out decision to allow retake in Chelsea 2-0 Dortmund

Jude Bellingham spoke to the media after the game and he was not impressed that the penalty was allowed to be retaken.

He also questioned whether a penalty should have been given in the first place. Watch his interview below...

He told BT Sport: "From where I was it looked like it was pretty close. I'm not sure what Wolf can do with his hands. It's only a yard or two away. I'm not too sure.

"I don't want to get in trouble - I've paid enough to them lot. I think that in itself was disappointing and the fact they've had a retake is a joke.

"For every penalty, especially when he has such a slow run-up, there's going to be people encroaching into the box by a yard or so. But that's the game I suppose. He's made the decision and we have to live with it."

Chelsea into Champions League quarter-finals

Chelsea have had a poor season but they are now in the last eight of Europe's biggest cup competition.

They will be joined by Benfica, who demolished Club Brugge in their tie.