The Spanish press have made no secret of their admiration for Jude Bellingham - but on Tuesday night, it was another English midfielder who hijacked the headlines. Declan Rice scored two sensational free-kicks to put Arsenal firmly in the driver's seat at the Emirates Stadium, while Mikel Merino added the cherry on top to leave Real Madrid crestfallen at the sight of a 3-0 deficit in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Surprisingly, it's a scoreline Los Blancos have never managed to overturn - though, in fairness, they've rarely found themselves in such dire straits. Still, in European football's most prestigious institute, where demands couldn't be any stricter, the knives are already out, and some of football’s biggest names are now facing the music after a night to forget.

Carlo Ancelotti's side's season has been patchy at best, and while Bellingham has often been their lifeline - playing conductor, soloist, and rescue crew all in one - even he isn’t immune to criticism now. The Spanish papers, famously unforgiving, are turning up the heat, and nobody’s off-limits, though the former Borussia Dortmund prodigy is avoiding the brunt of it.

How The Spanish media Reacted To Jude Bellingham's Performance

His influence in the final third faded as time wore on in north London