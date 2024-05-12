Highlights Bellingham wowed Madrid fans with flawless Spanish-speaking skills during his trophy parade speech.

Vinicius Jr was hailed as the world's best player by Bellingham, acknowledging their strong partnership.

Madrid celebrated 36th La Liga title with joyous parade as they gear up for the Champions League final.

During Real Madrid’s stylish La Liga trophy parade, star boy Jude Bellingham impressed the fanbase by speaking in Spanish throughout his speech, while he also claimed that his colleague Vinicius Jr is the ‘best player in the world’.

On Sunday, Los Blancos fans and players alike celebrated their eye-catching 36th top flight triumph, despite having three league outings – against Deportivo Alaves, Villarreal and Real Betis – left to play before the league officially concludes.

All the players, boss Carlo Ancelotti and president Florentino Perez were awarded the showpiece in a behind-closed-doors ceremony at their training ground, named Valdebebas, on Sunday morning.

They then boarded the open-top bus and paid a visit to the headquarters of Madrid’s regional government at Puerta del Sol before heading to Cibeles, where they were greeted by a flurry of cheers.

Bellingham Impresses Crowd With Fluent Spanish

‘One more great match at Wembley. Let’s go to win.’

Madrid’s league title celebrations with the open-top bus parade were postponed until they had completed the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich – which they won 2-1 in spectacular fashion.

But once they got underway, the celebrations were electric, with thousands coming out as a token of their gratitude for their extended domestic brilliance across the current campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Madrid’s tally of 36 La Liga titles is a record in Spanish football.

Ancelotti, Perez, captain Nacho Fernandez and Madrid icon Toni Kroos were all heavily involved with addressing the crowd, with the Italian boss even leading a chorus of the club anthem.

Front and centre of the celebrations, however, was England international, Bellingham. Having already emerged as an adored figure among Ancelotti’s star-studded squad for his on-the-pitch exploits, they were equally impressed by his ability to speak fluent Spanish, despite arriving in the summer.

In a short speech to those in support, the Englishman put his Spanish lessons to good use, much to the delight of the fans, who could be heard chanting his name. His speech translated to:

“Thank you so much for your support this season. One more great match at Wembley. Let’s go to win. Hala Madrid!”

Although Bellingham insisted that full focus still remains on their Champions League final against the Englishman’s former teammate, Borussia Dortmund, he ensured to make the most of his side’s celebrations.

Bellingham Calls Vinicius the Best Player in the World

The pair have been devastating as a partnership

As alluded to, the 20-year-old – one of the best players in world football – has been imperative to the Spanish capital side’s success thus far. Having notched 22 goals and provided a further 10 assists in 39 games across all competitions, he’s adapted to life in Spain like a duck to water.

Much of that seamless transition can be attributed to the telepathic connection he’s managed to form with none other than Vinicius. The Brazilian forward, time and time again, has proven why – alongside Bellingham – he is one of the best footballers in the world.

And while many are under the assumption that Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe or Manchester City marksman Erling Haaland deserves the aforementioned status, Birmingham-born Bellingham is adamant that his colleague is a cut above the rest. Watch the video in full below:

The pair enjoyed a close embrace during his interview with the Brazilian even pointing to the Englishman to suggest that he, instead, is the best player in the world. Regardless, it’s safe to say they have lots of admiration for one another – and why wouldn’t they? They’ve been devastating all season long.