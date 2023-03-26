Jude Bellingham starred for England in their victory against Ukraine on Sunday afternoon.

The 19-year-old was in the Three Lions' starting lineup for the Euro 2024 qualifying match at Wembley Stadium.

England prevailed 2-0 as they swept aside their opponents.

Harry Kane gave the home side the lead in the 37th minute when he tapped home Bukayo Saka's cross.

Saka got on the scoresheet a few minutes later as his brilliant effort from outside of the box flew into the top corner.

There were no further goals as England cruised to victory.

Jude Bellingham and Steven Gerrard's wholesome interview after England 2-0 Ukraine

Bellingham's idol, Steven Gerrard, was pitchside as he covered the game as a pundit for Channel 4.

The duo shared a wholesome interview after England's victory. Watch it below...

When asked if Gerrard is one of his biggest role models, Bellingham replied: "I'm nervous now! Definitely. The things that Stevie could do, the teams he played for, the way he could carry a team, the way he could single-handedly win a game. He could do everything as a midfielder.

Turning to Gerrard, he added: "I've said it multiple times how I've looked up to you and your game. It's a pleasure to be stood here right now."

The Liverpool and England legend responded: "Well let me tell you, you're a lot further ahead than I was at your age. So you're going in the right direction, that's for sure."

Pressed to expand further, Gerrard continued: “Well for one he's got a better body than what I had at 19. No, I'm being serious! I never had that power and strength until I was 22-23.

“So he's definitely more physically developed than me. He's more confident than me on the ball, in terms of trying stuff. I'm not just saying that to be modest, but I think he's further on than what I was at 19.

“Don't get me wrong, I got to where I wanted to get to, and he's going to get to where he wants to if he keeps doing what he's doing. He's in a fantastic place. He just needs to keep playing well, keep playing well and everything else will take care of itself.”

Bellingham to Liverpool in the summer?

Bellingham is widely expected to be on the move this summer, with Liverpool one of numerous clubs interested in the Borussia Dortmund star.

Gerrard will no doubt hope that his former side can capture the youngster's signature.