Highlights Jude Bellingham was reportedly ill before Real Madrid's crucial Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich.

Vinicius Junior secured a 2-2 draw for Los Blancos with a brace in Germany, sending the tie into the second leg level.

Carlo Ancelotti expects Bellingham to bounce back in the second leg after admitting the young midfielder was 'just tired.'

Jude Bellingham was reportedly ill during the build-up to Real Madrid's crunch Champions League semi-final tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. The two European giants played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the first leg in Germany, but the young Englishman surprisingly failed to make an impression during the match.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring after running onto a wonderful Toni Kroos pass before sliding the ball past Manuel Neuer. The away side looked to have gained control of the encounter before an impressive start to the second half saw Leroy Sane fire a low effort into the net and Harry Kane convert a spot-kick to turn the tie on its head after Lucas Vazquez tripped Jamal Musiala inside the 18-yard box.

Related What Jude Bellingham Told Harry Kane Before Bayern vs Real Madrid Penalty Jude Bellingham's attempted mind games before Harry Kane stepped up to take a penalty during Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid were unsuccessful.

The visitors rescued a draw through a penalty of their own, with Vinicius Junior once again beating Neuer to send the tie into the second leg with nothing between the two teams. Los Blancos were in control for the entire opening 45 minutes, allowing the opposition to have the ball but defending valiantly, although Carlo Ancelotti's side lost their way slightly in the second period.

Bellingham's off-night may have played a part in the away team losing the midfield battle slowly as the game went on. WhoScored gave the 20-year-old a rating of just 6.69 for the game as he was substituted after 75 minutes. Despite doing very little in an attacking sense, only three of his teammates had more touches of the ball than he did (61), showing Bellingham was still involved.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Vinicius Junior (32) has more goal contributions for Real Madrid in all competitions than Jude Bellingham (31) during the 2023/24 season.

Why Jude Bellingham Struggled

The midfielder missed training during the week

According to The Athletic's Real Madrid correspondent Guillermo Rai, the reason behind Bellingham's failure to play at his usual high level was illness. The England international has been one of the best-performing players in the 2023-24 campaign and is even expected to be in the running to win the Ballon d'Or, depending on the success of his club and national sides in the coming months.

However, Rai took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain that the Real Madrid ace failed to train in the lead up to the biggest game of his young career to date. He said: "Bellingham had a virus last week, barely trained and still made the effort to go to Donosti. If he had had the training and strength, this tie could have ended much earlier."

The Spanish giants will be hoping their signing of the season will be fit and ready to go when the Bundesliga outfit head to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of the tie. A final clash against his former club Borussia Dortmund could be on the cards if the German side overcome Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final.

Related Why UEFA Scrapped Away Goals Rule Away goals are no longer used in the Champions League and Europa League knockout rounds after UEFA changed the rules.

Carlo Ancelotti Admits Bellingham Had Poor Game

He expects a return to form in the near future

Los Blancos' iconic manager Carlo Ancelotti was honest during his assessment of Bellingham's performance after the game, with The Guardian reporting the Italian admitted his young midfielder was 'not at his best' during the game. The legendary boss does believe it will be a different story in the upcoming second leg, as he stated:

“Bellingham was just tired. He couldn’t continue any more. I have enough good players on the bench. He will get back to his best performance. I think he was injured, which affected him, but today he wasn’t at his best. He will be back, for sure, and on Wednesday he will be at 100% again.”

Related The Origins of Jude Bellingham's Iconic Celebration The Real Madrid star has an instantly recognisable celebration, but where did it come from?

All statistics in this article are courtesy of WhoScored.