Jude Bellingham was spotted losing his temper with Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr during Los Blanco's 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday night. Goals from Kylian Mbappe and the Brazilian sealed the win for Carlo Ancelotti's side and has sent them level on points with La Liga leaders, Barcelona.

Despite the win, it wasn't all smiles and rainbows for Madrid and two of the club's best players clashed a little during the contest. With a team filled with some of the biggest and best footballers in the world, it's only natural that they will butt heads every once in a while and that's what happened after Vinicius Jr decided to take a shot on the Celta Vigo goal and Bellingham wasn't happy about it one bit.

Related Spanish Journalist Claims Real Madrid ‘Regret’ Signing Kylian Mbappe Things don't appear to be going swimmingly in Spain for the superstar

The Midfielder was Spotted Losing His Temper With Vinicius Jr

He felt the forward should have passed him the ball

With Bellingham and Vinicius Jr both among the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or award this season, it's to be expected that there will be a power struggle at times in Madrid. That was on full display when the latter decided to take aim on goal and have a shot. He failed to hit the target and Bellingham made his feelings very clear afterwards. The former Borussia Dortmund man felt his teammate should have passed to him instead and was spotted angrily ranting after. He was also seen kicking out at the pitch and thrashing his arms about.

Vinicius Jr redeemed himself later in the match by scoring a winner for Madrid. Manager Ancelotti has since spoken out about the incident and actually praised Bellingham for his actions. Speaking to the press after the game, the Italian boss was asked about the midfielder's behavior and, as quoted by The Sun, said:

"I haven't seen that play you're talking about, but if it has happened, it means that he has balls, character, and it seems good to me. Honestly, I didn't realize the play [had happened]. I'll watch it. But if he has reacted… let's be calm, after the game they were talking, laughing. They have no problems."

With Barcelona currently on fire at the top of the league, the manager will need all of his best players on the same page if they're going to retain their La Liga crown come May.