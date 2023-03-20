Jude Bellingham to Liverpool has been one of the most talked about transfers all season – but a new David Ornstein report states that this is becoming “increasingly unlikely” to happen.

Bellingham is one of the most sought-after young talents in European football, with him dazzling for Borussia Dortmund and England at just 19 years of age.

He has attracted interest from a host of clubs, all desperate to secure his services for years to come, one of those being Liverpool who have made Bellingham a “priority.”

But the Reds’ chances of signing the England international are diminishing, with Real Madrid and Manchester City both reportedly in a stronger position.

Jude Bellingham’s staggering rise

Even before he signed for Borussia Dortmund in 2020, Bellingham was becoming a star for the future.

The Birmingham City academy graduate broke into the first team at just 16 years old, becoming the youngest player to make a first-team appearance, and went on to make 44 appearances for the Blues.

His breakthrough attracted interest from Manchester United, but the then 17-year-old signed for Dortmund instead.

With 124 appearances for Die Schwarzgelben on the clock and more to come, Bellingham has become an integral part of a Dortmund team that is currently top of the Bundesliga.

He has the highest average rating in the squad (WhoScored), and has weighed in with four goals and four assists so far this season from 24 league appearances.

Bellingham has also become a regular starter in Gareth Southgate’s England setup, with 22 caps to his name already, and he enjoyed a standout World Cup in Qatar last December.

His performances only added more Euros to his price tag, with Roy Keane describing him as someone who “has everything” at just 19.

During the tournament he also struck up a close friendship with Jordan Henderson, with fans believing that the Liverpool captain could help lure him to Merseyside.

Read More: Jordan Henderson & Jude Bellingham asked about Dortmund man joining

Ornstein: Liverpool unlikely to sign Bellingham

But according to journalist David Ornstein, the chances of Bellingham playing at Anfield next season are becoming increasingly unlikely.

Ornstein writes in The Athletic that as his contract runs until 2025 and there is no release clause, Borussia Dortmund are likely to demand a significant fee for their player.

That is problematic for all interested parties, but especially Liverpool according to Ornstein, with the Reds “increasingly unlikely” to sign Bellingham.

“The 19-time English champions have probably been more heavily linked than anyone else and manager Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer,” Ornstein writes. “But the anticipated fee, the financial power of rival suitors and their reticence about entering a bidding war at the level expected has cast significant doubt on Liverpool’s chances.

“It does not mean their pursuit is off and no firm decisions have been made, although sources with knowledge of the matter think [Manchester] City and Real Madrid are in stronger positions at the moment.”

Ornstein also adds the caveat that due to Liverpool’s performances this season, with them potentially not qualifying for the Champions League next year, and with numerous parts of the squad ageing or on an expiring contract, several big decisions have to be made this summer.

Addressing all these issues will have a significant impact on whether they can sign Bellingham or not, so if the summer budget takes too much of a hit, then they might have to watch their man sign elsewhere.