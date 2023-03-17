Liverpool’s ‘priority at the moment’ is signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have long been linked with a move for the highly-rated 19-year-old and could look to bring him into the club during the summer to solve their engine room woes.

Liverpool transfer news – Jude Bellingham

A report from The Athletic in November named Liverpool among Bellingham’s lengthy list of potential suitors alongside a host of domestic and continental rivals.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all said to ‘retain a strong interest’ in the England international, while Dortmund have not given up hope of keeping him at Signal Iduna Park.

However, if Bellingham does push for a move, the Bundesliga outfit are adamant he is valued at around €150 million (£131.6m).

And Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol after Fabrizio Romano revealed they ‘explored conditions’ of a potential deal in the January transfer window.

The Croatia international’s contract includes a £97 million release clause, but it doesn’t become active until the summer of 2024.

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool?

When asked about Liverpool’s plans for the upcoming window, Jacobs informed GMS that Bellingham is their top target and that acquiring both him and Gvardiol may be out of reach.

He said: “Liverpool's priority at the moment is still trying to get Jude Bellingham in their midfield, which is going to cost a lot of money.

“And if they succeed in fending off the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City, should they not get Champions League football, to then drop another huge fee on Gvardiol would be very difficult, and they might have to look for a defender at a slightly lower rate.”

How well has Bellingham been playing?

Bellingham has been in outstanding form for Dortmund so far this season, leading their title charge as they look to finally end Bayern Munich’s domination.

The box-to-box dynamo has registered 10 goals and six assists in his 33 appearances across all competitions, and his underlying numbers are just as eye-catching.

As per FBref, Bellingham has ranked in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons, 97th for touches in the attacking penalty area, 96th for blocks, 92nd for progressive passes, 90th for shot-creating actions and progressive passes received, and 89th for total shots and progressive carries among his positional peers over the last year.

It’s easy to understand why Bellingham is wanted by a host of Europe’s top teams, and he could be a key component to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool rebuild.