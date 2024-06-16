Highlights Jude Bellingham scored the vital goal as England opened Euro 2024 with a 1-0 success against Serbia.

The Real Madrid superstar celebrated his match-winning effort with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Bellingham explained the celebration was a nod to a game the England squad and staff play in their down time.

England opened their Euro 2024 campaign with a win against Serbia as Gareth Southgate's men look to go one step further than they did in the 2022 version of the tournament. Jude Bellingham was vital in the narrow 1-0 success after netting the only goal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate has won every opening game he has managed at major tournaments for England.

The Three Lions' boss went with the expected starting line-up with Trent Alexander-Arnold partnering with Declan Rice in the engine room and Kieran Trippier standing in for Luke Shaw at left-back. It was an energetic start to the game from the men in white as Phil Foden and Bellingham looked to pick up clever positions and create opportunities.

Serbia grew in confidence as the game went on, but it was Bellingham who broke the deadlock as the Real Madrid superstar burst onto a deflected Bukayo Saka cross to thump home a bullet header inside the opening 15 minutes. There was a touch of luck in the ball finding the head of the 20-year-old, but he made no mistake as he opened England's account in Germany.

There were chances at either end but no one else was able to force the ball home, meaning the young midfielder was the match-winner. Bellingham celebrated his goal with Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold and fans were left wondering the meaning behind it. View the goal celebration below:

Jude Bellingham Explains Celebration

It was an inside joke between England players and staff

After the game, Bellingham explained why he joined his England teammate in the unique celebration. The former Birmingham City academy product explained (via Sky Sports):

"The celebration was from a game we play called 'Wolf'. One of the staff always holds his face like that [shown in the celebration] when he doesn't know what's going on. So it's more for the backroom staff who put in so much work every day."

Fans may still be baffled as to what 'wolf' is. Even hearing the words come from Bellingham's mouth, it's not obvious what he's referring to. This is a reference to a game the England squad play to pass time, called 'Werewolf'.

What is 'Werewolf' Game England Squad Play

They played it during the 2022 World Cup

Per The Sun, 'Werewolf' is a card game similar to the parlour game 'Mafia'. It's a strategic game with the objective being to kill the werewolves that are among the villagers. There are a number of phases in this game, with each having a day and night round.

The werewolves are tasked with killing villagers without being noticed and the rest of the players must discuss and successfully figure out who is committing the crime. Euro 2024 isn't the first instance of the squad playing this game, as captain Harry Kane mentioned it during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The striker said:

"There's about 16 or 17 of us that play Wolf, and it is a great way to kill some time. It also helps with team bonding."

The harmony in the Three Lions squad has appeared much improved under Southgate's stewardship, and these team bonding exercises could be vital to keeping the group connected in between training and matches. There could well be more nods to the game in future celebrations, particularly if Bellingham or Alexander-Arnold find the net.