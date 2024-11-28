Jude Bellingham was spotted waiting patiently outside the home dressing room after Real Madrid's loss to Liverpool as he wanted to leave with one player's shirt. The two sides met in the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday night and Arne Slot's men emerged with a 2-0 victory. Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo sealed the win for the Reds and it was a disappointing evening for Los Blancos who have now lost three straight games in the competition.

Bellingham wore his heart on his sleeve after the game and gave an honest and open interview for which he was praised by fans on social media. He owned the defeat and admitted it was tough to take, but footage later surfaced of the Englishman waiting outside the dressing room after everyone else had left for one very specific reason.

Bellingham Wanted Alexander-Arnold's Shirt

The two play together with England

After the loss, Bellingham was caught on camera waiting outside the dressing room while everyone else left. He had a brief interaction with Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch, who then disappeared before returning with Alexander-Arnold's shirt. The Real Madrid man handed his own over and he was given the full-back's in return.

The full-back recently recovered from a hamstring issue and didn't actually play against Madrid. Instead, he remained on the bench and watched on as his side continued their 100% start to the Champions League. He's developed a close bond and friendship with Bellingham during their time together in the England national team.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder had previously been linked with a move to Anfield, but ultimately ended up swapping the Signal Iduna Park for the Santiago Bernabeu when he joined Madrid in 2023. After a stellar first campaign with Los Blancos, things have been a little tougher for Bellingham this time around. It's not been easy for anyone in a Madrid shirt during the Champions League campaign so far, though. Carlo Ancelotti's side currently find themselves sitting 24th in the league table after five matches and face an uphill battle if they're to retain their crown after winning the competition last season.