Jude Bellingham was visibly devastated at the final whistle as Borussia Dortmund lost the Bundesliga title on the last day of the season.

It was nearly a season to remember for Dortmund, who came within 90 minutes of ending Bayern Munich’s dominance in Germany.

They started the final day at the top of the table, leading their rivals by two points. They just needed to beat Mainz to be crowned champions.

But they conceded inside the opening 15 minutes, with Andreas Hanche-Olsen scoring for the visitors.

Dortmund had the chance to get back into the game three minutes later when they were awarded a penalty, but Sebastian Haller saw his spot kick saved by Finn Dahmen.

Things then got even worse for the hosts when Karim Onisiwo doubled Mainz’s lead.

Elsewhere, Kingsley Coman had given Bayern the lead against FC Koln, putting them above Dortmund in the table.

But in the second half, fortunes looked like they could be turning.

Dortmund got one goal back through Raphael Guerreiro, and nine minutes before the end of their match, Dejan Ljubicic equalised for Koln against Bayern.

It looked as if Dortmund would not need to win after all, but a late winner from Jamal Musiala secured three points for Bayern.

A late goal from Niklas Sule got Dortmund back on level terms, but they could not find a winner to secure the title.

Bellingham was distraught after the game

Frantic, heartbreaking football in Germany on Saturday.

And nobody encapsulated how Dortmund fans were feeling better than English midfielder Bellingham.

The 19-year-old was named on the bench after picking up an injury in Dortmund’s 3-0 win against Augsburg.

The young prodigy became a water boy on the day, fielding advice to his teammates when they were two goals down.

But after the final whistle went, the floodgates opened.

Standing on the pitch in his Dortmund kit, footage captured Bellingham crying on the pitch of the Signal Iduna Park, gutted that his team had not got the job done.

Although he won the DFB-Pokal with Dortmund in 2021, this Bundesliga title would have been the first league trophy of his career.

He was so upset that he put his hand up to the camera, eager to get it out of his face.

Completely understandable in the circumstances. Watch the footage for yourselves below.

Video: Bellingham devastated at full time

Dortmund nearly won their first Bundesliga title since 2012, coming so close to ending a decade of Bayern dominance.

And next season, they look likely to have to do it all again without Bellingham.

The Englishman is widely expected to join Real Madrid in the summer, with Saturday’s draw likely his final outing in black and yellow.