Jude Bellingham is arguably the hottest property in world football currently, every man and his dog will be after signing the midfielder as the elite clubs look to battle it out this summer to lure him away from Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool are still the favourites to sign the Englishman in the summer, although their chances could be diminished should they not qualify for the Champions League next season. Thankfully for the Reds, they have found top form in the league and are closing back in on the top four.

Last time out, they slaughtered arch rivals Manchester United 7-0, really putting a marker down as top four contenders, the bare minimum where a squad as talented as that should be, especially with the great Jurgen Klopp in the dugout.

Jude Bellingham asked to join Manchester United

There isn’t a top club in the world that would turn down the chance to sign Bellingham, with fans hoping that they get to see him in their colours come next season, so much so some are taking matters into their own hands.

One fan spotted Bellingham and asked him for a photo as he filmed the pair instead, the midfielder poses for the fan, who then gets his cheeky request in. He asked him to come to Man United in the summer.

It’s not stupid to think United could land a big name like Bellingham. They are a huge club and are looking more like the club of old under Erik ten Hag, although there is still plenty of work to be done, as the 7-0 mauling showed. Despite Liverpool not being at their best this season, they still made it look like men against boys at Anfield.

Video: Man United fans asks Jude Bellingham to join the club

Unfortunately, Ten Hag’s midfield revolution may have to rely on someone else as Bellingham looked like he ruled himself out of joining the club with his response, something which will only excite Liverpool fans further.

Bellingham completely dismissed the request with a simple, but brutal four-word response. Walking away from the fan, Bellingham can be heard responding to his request, retorting: “No, don’t be silly.”

At least United fans won’t be getting too excited over the prospects of signing Bellingham in the summer. Liverpool are still the favourites, but nothing is guaranteed in football, they’ve been reportedly doing everything possible to make sure he is at Anfield next season.