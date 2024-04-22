Highlights Jude Bellingham has one of the most iconic celebrations in the world of football right now.

Standing with his hands aloft, he stares down the crowd with bold confidence after every goal.

It's origins come from when he was a teenager playing for Birmingham City.

In the history of football, there have been some pretty memorable celebrations. From Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' to Roger Milla's Corner flag dance, there are some things we will always associate with certain players.

Jude Bellingham hasn't been a star for that long, all things considered, but he has already established himself as having one of the most iconic celebrations in the sport. In his debut season at Real Madrid, the Englishman – who also stands out for cutting holes in his socks – has found the back of the net time and time again.

After every strike, he can be seen racing to the crowd, holding his arms aloft, as he fixes an imperious stare at the supporters – sometimes his own fans, sometimes not – as if to say: 'Yes, me again. I really am that good.'

The celebration is a mixture of pure joy, fearlessness and that little bit of arrogance that perfectly sums up Bellingham's style of play. But where does it come from and what has he said about it?

History of Bellingham's Iconic Celebration

First done for Birmingham City

While many will link the celebration to his time in La Liga, the 20-year-old actually first struck the pose while playing for Birmingham City back in England. Still only 16 years of age at the time, the young midfielder scored his first goal on his first league start for the Championship club. On that occasion, he pulled off a kneeslide.

In his very next game, the teenage sensation found the back of the net again. He arrived with impeccable timing to stroke home a cut-back against Charlton Athletic. This time, he charged over to the fans behind the goal, outstretched his arms, and pulled the iconic pose – as you can see in the video above.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bellingham holds the record as Birmingham City's youngest first-team player, making his senior debut in August 2019, at the age of 16 years and 38 days.

What Bellingham Has Said About His Celebration

"I started doing it in Birmingham"

Bellingham has actually gone on the record about where it comes from. However, he revealed that he isn't exactly sure what inspired it. Speaking to RMTV, via Goal, Bellingham once explained:

"The truth is that I don't know exactly where it comes from. I started doing it in Birmingham and from there I have continued it but there is no reason. It is a pride that children imitate me."

It's a bit of a surprise that there is nothing behind it. Seeing as his father, Mark, was a non-league legend scoring over 700 goals, and his brother, Jobe, is a young star impressing at Sunderland, it might make sense for the football family to have created this special celebration. But evidently, it all just came about organically.

Reaction to the Celebration

Copied by Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic

As with all good celebrations, it has inspired others to mimic it. For instance, tennis star and Real Madrid fan Carlos Alcaraz once did his own version of the pose after his victory in the US Open quarter-finals in 2023. Novak Djokovic also channelled his inner Bellingham after beating Holger Rune in December of the same year.

On top of that, having come into the team with Bellingham out injured, teammate Brahim Diaz struck the pose after scoring in the Champions League against RB Leipzig. It was such a fantastic goal, the former Borussia Dortmund ace reacted, saying: "Oh my god Brahim!!!"

However, it hasn't gone down well in all quarters. When the Englishman found the back of the net against Athletic Bilbao, he provoked the ire of opposition fans and players alike. Club captain Iker Muniain was not impressed and made his feelings clear with a disciplinary wag of his finger, adding: "You don't do that here."

Despite that criticism, the 20-year-old has not shied away from the celebration and it doesn't seem like he'll stop doing it any time soon, especially as he continues to deliver big goals in big moments – most recently netting an injury-time winner (for the second time this season) in Madrid's 2-1 Classico win over Real Madrid.