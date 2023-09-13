Highlights Jude Bellingham's sensational performance prevented Scotland from achieving their 42nd win in the historic rivalry against England.

Bellingham scored a goal and provided an assist, showcasing his talent and athleticism in the crucial victory.

Bellingham's elite mentality and desire to improve were highlighted in his post-match interview, emphasizing his dedication to reaching his best performance level.

Jude Bellingham produced a sensational performance for England as they beat Scotland 3-1 at Hampden Park. The 150-year rivals took part in a friendly on Tuesday night with Gareth Southgate's side showing their superiority despite an incredible atmosphere inside the stadium. The first meeting between the two sides took place back in 1872 and Scotland's last victory was in 1999. But their hopes of a 42nd win in the fixture were almost single-handedly prevented by Bellingham.

Scotland vs England head-to-head record Scotland 41 Draw 26 England 49

It was Manchester City's Phil Foden who silenced the home crowd in the 32nd minute when he turned home Kyle Walker's low drive. Just days previously following England's draw with Ukraine, Southgate questioned whether Foden was a natural central midfielder, opting to use him in a wider position during the 1-1 draw. "He doesn't [play centrally] for his club, so presumably there's a reason for that," said the Three Lions boss. "You'd have to speak with Pep [Guardiola], the best coach in the world, who plays him from wide. He's always got the freedom to drift if we play him wide and that's important. It depends on the level of the game, really."

Three minutes after Foden's opener, Bellingham had his first major involvement. The Real Madrid star made no mistake when Scotland captain Andy Robertson inadvertently presented him with the ball inside the penalty area. After smashing the ball past Angus Gunn, he ran towards the jubilant away crowd and performed his now traditional outstretched arm celebration which he was seen doing at the Bernabeu.

England appeared to be in control but with a little more than 20 minutes remaining, Harry Maguire turned the ball into his own net from Andy Robertson's low cross. The home crowd were up and the Scotland players suddenly believed they could get back into the match. But any hopes were extinguished with 10 minutes left - and it was Bellingham who did the heavy lifting. Bellingham received the ball 30 yards away from goal and swivelled in a 360 degree turn to run dangerously towards the Scotland goal. He then slipped a perfect pass for Harry Kane, who made no mistake to effectively seal the match for England.

Bellingham for Club and Country this season Matches 6 Wins 6 Goals 6 Man of the Match awards 4

Bellingham's highlights vs Scotland

Unsurprisingly, the plaudits came thick and fast for Bellingham from pundits and football fans alike. One of those to talk highly about his performance was his manager. Southgate said: “He doesn’t have a point to prove to us, we know he is a really good player. Saturday was not his best game but we weren’t at the level we wanted to be and we knew he has a fantastic personality to come back from that. His performances have been outstanding and one performance isn’t going to change that. As an attacking eight, or where he played tonight, he looks to get into the box. Tonight his athleticism to press was so important. Scotland’s system is difficult to play against so we slightly changed our system and he did that well.”

Bellingham's post-match interview

And Bellingham himself was only too aware that his display against Ukraine wasn't up to his usual incredible standards during a brilliant post-match interview after the match. When asked about his Man of the Match performance against Scotland, Bellingham showed his elite mentality with his response. “I wasn’t happy with how I played against Ukraine, it wasn’t anywhere near my best and the motivation is always to get back to your best,” the Real Madrid midfielder said. “I got somewhere close tonight.

“It’s just a freedom role really. I get given the freedom by the amazing teammates and manager that I have [at Real Madrid]. I know it depends on the system we play, and we’ve got so many amazing players to accommodate, and so the team comes first always. I really enjoyed playing in that [same] position today. A lot of the lads felt like they didn’t perform to their level [against Ukraine]. That’s a great attitude to have, and still be able to take the positives into the next game. Having these big wins helps build camaraderie in the group.”