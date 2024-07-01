Highlights UEFA have opened an investigation over Jude Bellingham's gesture during England 2-1 Slovakia.

The 21-year-old could receive a one-game suspension, the same as Cristiano Ronaldo for a similar offence.

The suspension would see Bellingham miss the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.

Jude Bellingham was the man of the hour for England against Slovakia on Sunday evening, but the 21-year-old may be set to miss out on the quarter-finals pending an investigation from UEFA. The Real Madrid superstar produced one of the greatest goals in the nation's history with a last-gasp overhead kick to send the round of 16 tie to extra-time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bellingham's overhead kick was England's only shot on target before extra-time.

After scoring the equaliser, Bellingham can be seen making an X-rated gesture to the fans, prompting Europe's governing body to step in and investigate. If found guilty, history shows that the midfielder may have to sit on the sidelines as his teammates take on Switzerland this weekend.

Bellingham Could Receive One Match Ban

Cristiano Ronaldo received the same punishment for a similar offence

With UEFA opening an investigation into Bellingham's celebration, it is likely that if found culpable, England's number 10 would likely receive a one-match suspension. This would rule the wonderkid out of the quarter-final clash with Switzerland, possibly giving Phil Foden the opportunity to move more centrally in his absence.

According to the law of the game, it states that any 'obscene gesture' or 'offensive or insulting action' should see the guilty party be sent off. As this wasn't the case, UEFA reserve the right to look into the matter themselves and hand out punishment retrospectively.

In the past, other big names have fallen foul of the very same rule. Most notably, Cristiano Ronaldo was given a one-match ban after he turned to opposition fans and made a similar gesture during Al-Nassr's 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab back in February. At the time, it was suggested that the Portugal captain could have been suspended for two games by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, but received a lenient penalty due to the impact he had on raising the profile of the Saudi Pro League.

With it being unlikely that Bellingham would receive similar gratitude from UEFA, there is still the possibility that the Englishman is given a two-match ban, which would rule him out until the final.

Bellingham Responds to Gesture

The midfielder revealed on social media that the action was 'an inside joke'

Once footage of the incident had emerged online, Bellingham was quick to put to bed any rumours that the gesture was directed to any of the opposition. Taking to X, the former Dortmund playmaker revealed that it was actually meant as an incident joke between some of his friends, stating:

"An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight."

It would not be unreasonable for fans to assume that the gesture was aimed at the Slovakian bench given that tempers flared at the full-time whistle. Bellingham's teammate, Declan Rice, found himself at the centre of a shoving match with opposition manager Francesco Calzona, which led to an expletive-filled response by the Arsenal man.

Emotions continued to run high in the media room after the game, where the man responsible for England's equaliser criticised sections of the Barmy Army for their lack of support during Euro 2024.