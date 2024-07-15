Highlights Jude Bellingham's Adidas advert is reported to have 'caused a stir' in the England camp.

The Real Madrid star featured in an advert that portrayed him 'as a saviour' in the eyes of his peers.

Bellingham called the Three Lions' Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain 'heartbreaking'.

Jude Bellingham's Adidas advert, which was released on the eve of Euro 2024, is said to have 'caused a stir' among the Three Lions' camp. Gareth Southgate's side went within one game of winning only their second-ever international trophy but were ultimately beaten by Spain in the final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane (3) was the only player in England's squad to score more goals than Jude Bellingham (2) at Euro 2024.

It's the second successive European Championship final the nation have reached, although they have fallen short at the final hurdle on both occasions. Cole Palmer's strike wasn't enough to prevent England from being beaten 2-1 by goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Southgate and his players came in for some criticism during the early weeks of the competition as the star-studded line-up failed to live up to the lofty expectations set before a ball was kicked. Individual moments of brilliance dragged the men in white across the line on several occasions, most notably when Bellingham crashed in a dramatic last-gasp overhead kick against Slovakia in the round of 16.

Bellingham Campaign Upsets England Teammates

Players believe it was 'odds with their collective ethos'

Just one day before Euro 2024 kicked off in June, Adidas released a two-minute-long advert featuring England and Real Madrid superstar Bellingham. The clip featured appearances from English icons Frank Lampard, Ian Wright and David Beckham.

With the famous Beatles hit 'Hey Jude' playing in the background, the video displayed fans watching several of the moments of failure in the Three Lions' history. Footage of Bellingham as a youngster then plays, with supporters celebrating a goal he scored. View the advert below:

Southgate's tenure with the national side has seen the team spirit and togetherness of the squad grow, and The Athletic have reported that some within the camp felt Bellingham's Adidas campaign was at 'odds with their collective ethos' and portrayed the 21-year-old 'as a saviour'.

It has also been claimed that the 2024 Ballon d'Or contender's unwillingness to face the media in difficult moments during England's campaign has been noted, as Bellingham is said to be extremely aware of his critics in the British press. Other than his friendship with Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold, it is thought that the midfielder doesn't have any deep connections with any of his teammates.

Bellingham Rues 'Heartbreaking' England Loss

The 21-year-old claimed it was 'cruel'

Bellingham had his impressive moments during Euro 2024, such as his aforementioned overhead kick, and he did lay off Cole Palmer's equalising goal in the final against Spain, but he ultimately struggled to perform consistently at the level everyone knows he can. The midfielder spoke to the press after the defeat against Spain, saying (per The Daily Mail):

"To lose in that way is really cruel. Again, we probably didn't play our best game, but there were definitely some good moments and we felt like we got back into the game, and then to kind of be sucker-punched with the late goal… it's heartbreaking. We all wanted nothing more than to make history and to make the people of England proud and we never managed to do it, we didn't quite deliver."