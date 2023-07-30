Highlights Jude Bellingham made his debut in El Clasico as Real Madrid faced off against Barcelona, but Barcelona emerged victorious with a 3-0 scoreline.

Bellingham performed well, showing his maturity and potential as a complete modern-day midfielder, impressing with his skills and touches.

Reports suggest that Bellingham has applied for an Irish passport to become an EU player at Real Madrid, allowing him to avoid occupying a non-EU position in the squad.

Jude Bellingham got his first taste of El Clasico on Saturday night, as Real Madrid and Barcelona faced off in Texas.

The 20-year-old, who joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund this summer in a deal worth an initial £88.5 million, started the match in a strong four-man midfield also containing Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Federico Valverde.

Bellingham was deployed by manager Carlo Ancelotti as the team’s most advanced midfielder, playing in behind forwards Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

It was Barcelona who secured a 3-0 victory thanks to goals from Ousmane Dembele, Fermin Lopez, and Ferran Torres.

However, the scoreline doesn’t quite tell the full story.

Real Madrid hit the woodwork five times during the match. Per BBC Sport, even Barcelona boss Xavi admitted: “The result is a bit misleading.”

He added: “We shouldn't be overconfident. The result is very favourable but it doesn't mean we played a super match.

"It was a very even match in which Madrid also had many chances. There are many things to improve."

Real Madrid had a golden opportunity to level the scores after Dembele’s opener when they were awarded a 20th-minute penalty, but Vinicius Junior watched his spot-kick rebound back off the crossbar.

The score was still 1-0 at the AT&T Stadium when it all kicked off between the two rivals following a full-blooded challenge by Frenkie de Jong on Eder Militao.

Madrid’s players were understandably unhappy with the tackle and rushed towards De Jong, whose teammates then ran over to protect him in turn.

As the situation threatened to boil over, Bellingham was spotted looking a bit lost during the commotion.

Video: Bellingham’s reaction when it kicked off during El Clasico

Here’s the initial incident:

And here’s the clip of Bellingham’s reaction, which has amused football fans and gone viral on social media:

How did Bellingham perform against Barcelona?

Bellingham, making only his third pre-season appearance for his new employers, looked typically assured during his 73 minutes on the pitch.

The England international produced a couple of excellent touches and was a constant threat whenever he was on the ball in Barcelona’s half.

Wearing Zinedine Zidane’s famous No. 5 on the back of his shirt, even the great Frenchman would have been proud of one little flick that Bellingham produced midway through the first half.

Watch Bellingham’s flick (at 1:18) and the rest of his highlights against Barcelona here:

Because of his stature and maturity, it’s sometimes easy to forget that Bellingham only turned 20 last month.

Birmingham City raised eyebrows when they retired his number 22 shirt in July 2020, when the midfielder was only 17 years old and had just agreed a move to Dortmund, but it’s patently clear that the youngster has the potential to eventually establish his status as one of the best players of his era.

Bellingham has everything you’d want in a modern-day midfielder and there will be many English clubs kicking themselves for not trying to harder to sign him earlier in his career.

Ancelotti watched Bellingham and his teammates lose 3-0 but was still encouraged by what he saw.

"The result is the least important thing," the revered Italian coach told reporters. "It hurts to lose, but I'll keep the good things we did.

"We were good in terms of intensity, we had a lot of chances that didn't go in. Five [against the woodwork] in a game is quite rare, I don't think it has ever happened to me. But it's better if it happens in pre-season."

Will Real Madrid register Bellingham as an EU player?

Reports emerged this week claiming that Bellingham has applied for an Irish password in an attempt to become an EU player at the Bernabeu.

This is according to Spanish outlet Marca, who understand that Bellingham will be able to play at Madrid without occupying a non-EU position if the application is successful.

La Liga clubs are only allowed five non-EU players, and can only name three non-EU players in each match day squad.

Brexit means that, as things stand, England’s Bellingham is currently considered a non-EU player.

When will Bellingham make his competitive debut for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid have one more pre-season friendly left to play, against Juventus, before their La Liga campaign gets underway against Athletic Bilbao on August 12.

And Bellingham will no doubt be intent on helping his new team get off to the best possible start.

Asked if he fears the pressure of playing for Real Madrid, Europe’s most successful club, Bellingham said earlier this month: "Not really, I think it follows you everywhere.

"People are saying to me that there is pressure on the move and stuff like that.

"Wherever I was going to take my next step there was going to be pressure, so it's one of those things now that I get to enjoy because I'm under it so much.

"It's all about finding ways of coping and I'm having a great time."

And when asked what he initially wants to achieve in Spain, Bellingham replied: "Just to try and win, that's why the club have signed me, that's why I'm there," he said.

"That's why I have joined the biggest club in the world, to try and keep adding to the history and win trophies.

"I'm buzzing. It's a move that is a dream move for me.

"I'm there now. I feel like I've done all the talking, now it's about getting ready and starting playing.

"I'm just so happy to be at the club.

"I want to be at a club that is going to be competing for titles and I want to try and help the team and club be as brilliant as it has been for all of time.

"Now is my chance to be part of that history and that goes hand in hand because I know the club wants to win and I want to win so hopefully it will happen.

"It grabs you on its own, the size of the club is already surreal when you think about it, but when you add into that the project they have got in place, it was really important I made this step because it is just the place to be for me."